How to protect children and adolescents from the sun

05/26/2021 at 8:50 AM CEST

We might think that the sun affects us all equally and that there is no difference in the ways we protect ourselves. But it’s not like that. Our skin is different at each stage of life and therefore the care it requires is not always the same.

And not only the skin, habits change according to age, the way we eat, the medications that are taken, and everything, absolutely everything, affects the incidence that solar radiation has on our body.

The basis is clear. Always protect yourself from the sun, regardless of age. But General Council of Pharmacists clarifies some questions about the sun protection of the youngest of the house for the summer that is almost upon us.

Pharmacists insist that sun protection education should start in childhood since the damaging effects of radiation are cumulative and irreversible.

Moreover, between 50 and 80% of the sun exposure that an individual receives throughout his life, takes place between the first 18 – 21 years.

How to protect children

In addition to the skin, the General Council of Pharmacists offers us some recommendations to also protect the eyes and, of course, take care of the diet during the summer months.

Skin

It is advisable that sunscreens in children are resistant to water, sweat and friction, given the continuous activity of the little ones. The best thing in any case is to opt for the use of sunscreens with physical filters against chemicals. The reason is that the skin surface / body weight ratio in children is higher and therefore their exposure to topically applied substances (creams) is higher.

Furthermore, children’s skin is more permeable and the mechanism of action of physical filters is by scattering reflection and not by absorption like chemical filters. Fortunately, the offer of specific sunscreens for children is abundant.

Eyes

Children not only have more delicate and thinner skin than adults, but their eyes are also much more sensitive, so it is advisable:

Babies under 6 months should not be exposed to the sun. If it is unavoidable, umbrellas, umbrellas, fabrics or any physical element can help us protect them. Between 6 months and 3 years they can stay in the sun, but for a minimum time and always with glasses, well fastened so that they are not From 3 years old, sunglasses should be a constant whenever outdoor activities are carried out, even on cloudy days.

Feeding

In childhood, deficiencies can occur in the contribution of certain essential nutrients in the correct maintenance of the skin and eyes, as well as in their photoprotection. The consumption of vegetables, vegetables, legumes, whole grains and fish tends to be low. which supposes an insufficient supply of fiber, omega-3 fatty acids, folates, vitamin D, calcium, iron, selenium, zinc, etc. Hydration is especially important at this stage of life.

How to protect teens

The typical “problems” of this vital stage (rebellion, concerns about physical appearance, etc.) completely change the way of educating about sun protection. For pharmacists, the key aspects at this stage are:

Skin

Teach them “the rule of shadow”: the sun is more dangerous the smaller the shadow of the individual in relation to height. The risk is reduced to greater length of shade.

With this they can have a clear idea of ​​when sun exposure is less convenient.

Concern for the physique can lead young people to need to look brown to improve their appearance. This is not bad, but we must explain the risks derived from the use of tanning booths.

The use of self-tanners can be considered as an alternative, they are effective and do not pose health risks.

Eyes

The widespread use among adolescents of mobile phones, tablets and other electronic devices has caused the cases of dry eye to increase in these ages. So eye protection is important. In addition, antihistamine treatments are common among adolescents, the use of contraceptives or drugs derived from vitamin A can also cause dry eyes. Outdoor sports and snow sports make adolescents are more exposed to ultraviolet radiation, therefore appropriate sunglasses should be used at the time.

Feeding

It is important to increase your intake of fruits, vegetables and fish. Its consumption, deficient at these ages, implies a deficit of certain vitamins (C and E, related to protein synthesis and cell proliferation), minerals (calcium, iron and zinc, related to various aspects of growth) and other nutrients ( Omega 3).