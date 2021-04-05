How to protect a file or folder in Windows 10 so that nobody can delete it | Technology

These are some of the processes with which it is possible to protect a folder or a file in Windows from any other person’s gaze.

If you share a computer at home or in the office and you want to protect a document, it is necessary to take a series of security measures. Imagine that you share a computer with your family and you write a personal diary in it or you have confidential information of the company on a computer that can be left open when you go to the cafeteria to get a glass of water.

Whatever the case, the first thing we must do is block our users with a password and turn off the computer or close the user when we leave the device unattended. After these basic measures, there are other tricks that can help us further restrict access to that private information.

For starters, there are third-party programs that allow apply a password to folders or files within Windows 10. It is necessary download and install a program on your computer and it is important to be careful not to download just any, no matter how cheap it may be, as it may be a trap and contain malware.

To prevent anyone from copying or deleting that information causing a serious problem, we can also make use of these two tricks that Windows 10 offers natively. Without having to install anything we can restrict access and hide the folder to make it more difficult to locate.

Restrict who has access

Right-click on the file or folder you want to protect and select the option Properties. Select the tab in the next window Security and the button Edit to change permissions. In the next window “Capture permissions” press the button Add. Now it’s time to write in “the object names you want to select“, the users you want to indicate: Administrator, everyone, guest, users, for example. Once they are written, click on To accept, you will return to the previous window. Now indicate the permissions that you want that user to have and which ones not in the lower section with “Allow and Deny” and click on To accept. By indicating all users and checking all the boxes in the Deny section, you lock the folder.

Hide file

Find the file or folder you want to hide and right-click it to open the window Properties. This time select the tab general. Now check the box Hidden and finally press To accept in this and the next warning window that will appear. To verify that the process has been completed successfully, you will see that the folder or file disappears. Go to the section Sight on top of File Browser, there you have an option of hidden elements with which to make the hidden document emerge. Then uncheck again Hidden elements or the folders will be visible for the rest.

With these two tricks you can further protect the information from strange looks, although as you have seen it’s easy to override these measurements if you know how. They are a help, but not an infallible method, the security of any documentation increases the more barriers we apply with passwords, antivirus and other systems. Don’t bet all your cards on just one.