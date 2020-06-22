Learning how to use the lights in your car could greatly reduce road accidents and safeguard your safety and that of your companions.

Driving a car does not only mean learning to brake, accelerate or shift speeds, in the case of being a manual transmission car, it also means paying special attention to the road, the signs and especially to others cars.

A unknown road represents a eminent risk For those who usually drive at high speed, and learning to use the lights in this type of situation is something vital that could keep you safe.

According to the El Universal portal, it is very important to know which with the different uses and meanings of the lights, especially on the road, and here we tell you the correct way to do it.

. The low lights They are located in the headlights must be turned on at all times at night to give better visibility in the dark.

. There are different ways to request passage, one of them is to quickly turn theÂ high beamsÂ intermittently, to request the passage of the car in front of you.

. If you want to warn that you will change lanes to the car behind you, turn on your left directional rear. This light also works if you want to warn the car behind that the road is safe for you to pass.

. Remember that if you are traveling in a small car you should go in the low speed lane and never pass on the right hand side.

LIGHTS AS SIGNS OF CAUTION

. Right directional

You probably did not know that turning on the right turn signal is a way to warn the car behind that it cannot overtake you due to problems with your vehicle or the road.

. Blinking lights

The flashing road lights have various functions. They can indicate that your car is having a problem, that you are traveling at a minimum speed, that you are stopping, or it can even warn the drivers behind you that there is something wrong later.

They basically mean caution and serve to alert of a slowdown.

