How to properly pass a cyclist on the road

One of the most dangerous (and disputed) situations on the road is the overtaking cyclists, an especially vulnerable group on the asphalt. And it is that slowing down to circulate at about 25 km / h can make some drivers lose patience, to which is added the behavior of a minority of cyclists who do not facilitate the maneuver either. Be that as it may, for the benefit of all, the General direction of traffic has published through his official Twitter account a practice infographic in video form that reminds us how to pass a cyclist.

How to properly overtake a cyclist?

To correctly overtake a cyclist, as soon as the presence of the same is noticed, it is necessary to reduce speed, and if necessary, circulate the same as he does, always maintaining a prudent safety distance that allows to react in case of unforeseen events and that does not overwhelm the cyclist.

Once it has been verified that no other vehicle is approaching from the opposite direction (including other cyclists), the overtaking maneuver can be started, indicating it by means of the turn signals and saving a minimum lateral safety distance of 1.5 meters, which is mandatory on interurban roads, but also highly recommended within a town, an area in which the General Traffic Regulation specifies that said distance should be proportionate to the conditions of the road and speed. Nevertheless, whenever possible, use the adjoining lane completely. Also remember that as long as there is sufficient visibility it is allowed to pass a solid line to overtake a cyclist.

To overtake a cyclist, it is allowed to pass a solid line, as long as there is sufficient visibility and no vehicles are approaching in the opposite direction.

What advice for the car driver, say that do not use the horn if it is not really essential, as the rider can get scared, lose his balance and fall, and although this lateral distance is fixed at a minimum of 1.5 meters, the more, the better. On the contrary, if you go on the bicycle, stick to the right edge of the road, using the essential part of the shoulder or the lane if necessary, makes overtaking as easy as possible for the driver and in areas of less visibility, do not hesitate to help by indicating if it is safe (or not) to overtake. Likewise, if you are riding in parallel with another cyclist, in a row one by one, so that the motor vehicle driver has to invade as little space as possible from the opposite direction.

New regulation of the DGT to overtake cyclists in 2021

Looking ahead to this year 2021, the DGT intends to modify the regulations regarding overtaking cyclists. According to the general director of said organization, Pere Navarro, drivers must reduce their speed by 20 km / h compared to the generic limit of the road (He did not mention if that margin also applies in the event of a specific speed limit).

Without a doubt, it is a well-founded measure, because overtaking at 90 km / h a cyclist who is only going at 25 km / h gives rise to a very considerable gust of wind that can cause him to lose his balance, especially if the lateral safety distance of 1.5 is pushed to the maximum meters. However, as we already told you, It is an obligation that will be very difficult to control, unless the use of Pegasus helicopters is used. to control this type of situation, or at most specific mobile speed controls, since a fixed radar set to the maximum of the road would not detect this type of infraction.

For 2021 the DGT wants to limit the speed to overtake a cyclist 20 km / h below the generic limit of the road.

Although the previous average is expected to come into force, there is another whose implementation has not yet gained enough force, which is none other than increase the current safety distance from 1.5 meters to 2 meters, something that again seeks to protect the cyclist from those gusts of air, and why not, from a possible collision if the driver of the motor vehicle swerves for any reason (a distraction or a tire blowout).

