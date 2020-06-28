© Provided by CNET in Spanish

Schedule your Mac to turn on. Óscar Gutiérrez / CNET

The Mac can be turned on automatically at the time and on the days that you decide. Do you want to know how to do this? Here we guide you.

Now that more people are working from home, work efficiency is key, so automatically turning on your Mac can help you save minutes. So, while you make the first coffee in the morning, the computer turns on and is ready.

These are the steps to program the automatic ignition:

© Provided by CNET in Spanish

Screenshot Óscar Gutiérrez / CNET

Go to System Preferences. This section is in the  menu (icon in the upper left corner) or from the Applications folder.

© Provided by CNET in Spanish

Screenshot Óscar Gutiérrez / CNET

Once in System Preferences, look for the Energy Saver option.

© Provided by CNET in Spanish

Screenshot Óscar Gutiérrez / CNET

In Energy Saving enter the Schedule option.

© Provided by CNET in Spanish

Screenshot Óscar Gutiérrez / CNET

Now a new small window will appear where you can program what days and at what time your Mac will turn on. For example, I have it set to turn on from Monday to Friday at five o’clock in the morning.

In this section you can also configure the hours you want your Mac to go to sleep. For example, when you go to eat or break work. It is important to mention that the automatic boot only works when your MacBook is connected to the power.

© Óscar Gutiérrez / CNET

This is the 16-inch MacBook Pro, which can be easy to mistake for the 15-inch version it comes to replace.