How to process a commercial fishing permit?

It is now possible to receive a commercial fishing permit electronically directly on a computer or mobile device.

According to the National Aquaculture and Fisheries Commission (Conapesca), said requested authorization is sent by email and without intermediaries, so it is no longer necessary to go in person to collect the permit.

The agency assured that this method will help beneficiaries avoid extra expenses and help generate savings in their economy.

For this purpose, the authorities make available the telephone number 800-66 74 022 or WhatsApp 669 915 69 15 or email dgopa.dapa@conapesca.gob.mx, and the requirements can be consulted at www.gob.mx/ formalities.

jcp