How to prevent your mobile from getting heatstroke

Summer is a time of fun and leisure, although the high temperatures make everything more difficult every time. And if the elderly and children are the most vulnerable to heat, our mobile device also suffers from high temperatures. Excess heat causes performance suffers, with the direct consequence that the battery lasts much less. You will have verified that during the summer you have to go to charge your device more frequently. It doesn’t hurt to take a look at our tips to extend your phone’s battery. Preventing your mobile phone from getting heatstroke is as simple as being very careful. But, in addition, we provide you with some tips that you may not know and that will largely avoid the overheating your phone.

Why does a phone get hot?

Any device that is turned on, even when it is idle, gives off heat. A mobile phone or tablet has a battery that is exchanging electrons. On the other hand, our phones are already small computers with very powerful processors that get hot when we put it through many tasks at the same time. Another part of the phone that gives off a lot of heat is the screen. When you have been watching YouTube videos or your favorite Netflix series for a long time, you will appreciate that the panel has become very hot.

Mobile devices can also become hot from other causes, mainly from direct exposure to the sun. It happens regularly, we leave our device on the dashboard of our car in the sun. It will only take five minutes so that it suffers an overheating that leaves it out of action for several minutes.

When this happens, it is the device itself that displays an alert on the screen that it has overheated. To prevent the temperature from rising further, it remains practically like a paperweight. You cannot use it for anything, and until it returns to normal temperature values ​​it will stay that way. Do not be alarmed, immediately turn off the phone, remove it from the sun and remove the cover. When it is not so hot to the touch, you can turn it on again and check that it works normally.

Another cause that influences a mobile phone being too hot is having it charging with the case on. If it is thick, the heat generated by the device is not dissipated and can adversely affect performance. On the other hand, the use of a charger and a very poor quality cable It will greatly influence both the charging speed and the heating of the phone. Numerous cases have been documented, some of them in Spain, in which the device has started to burn due to using both a charger and a very poor quality cable.