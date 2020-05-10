Are the masks effective to protect the coronavirus? 2:27

. – It’s an annoying problem: As soon as you fasten your cloth mask and walk out the door, your glasses fog up.

But there is a simple solution for that, and it will only take a minute or two. All you need is soap and water.

This advice comes from the Royal College of Surgeons of England’s Annals medical journal, courtesy of two doctors. And if your defogging trick works in the emergency room, it certainly can work in the supermarket.

Why fogging occurs and why this solution works

Your lenses are clouded because the mask directs breathing upward rather than in front of you, which is good for preventing disease transmission but bad for anyone with poor vision.

Soap and water act as a coating that reduces surface tension on the lenses. This magical mix allows the water molecules in your breath to spread evenly, rather than clumping together in your lens in a way that makes vision difficult.

1. Always wash your hands with soap and water first

Remember, rub yourself for 20 seconds (two rounds of “Happy Birthday”) before rinsing off.

2. Wet your glasses, then apply a little soap to the lenses

There is no time limit for lens washing, so be careful.

3. Rinse your glasses with warm water

Don’t leave soap suds on the lens; if the steam doesn’t obstruct your vision, the bubbles certainly will. Nor is it fun to rinse your eyes.

4. Gently dry your glasses with a clean towel or lens cloth

Avoid using a towel that can scratch your delicate lenses.

Enjoy your clear lenses and get on with your stuff!

