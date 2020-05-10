Urinary tract infections are due to the invasion of microorganisms in the urinary tract

The urinary tract infections They encompass various diseases that are caused by germs or microorganisms, and affect the bladder, urethra, kidney, and ureters. And they are also produced by bacteria, fungi and even parasites.

But today we will know its symptoms and how to prevent them, according to Higinio Flores, member of the Nephrourological Pathology Group of the Spanish Society of General and Family Doctors, in an article for the Cuídate Plus portal.

Symptoms of urinary infections

Symptoms can vary depending on the area of ​​the infection. The most common are:

Frequent urination. Itching in the urethra at the time of urination, and in the case of women, redness of the vulva and itching in the vaginal area. Pain also occurs when urinating and when having sex.

Urine is a different colorThere may also be blood in it, and if there is a fever, the infection has likely reached the kidneys, accompanied by pain in the side, along with vomiting and nausea.

In the case of children, in addition to some of the symptoms already indicated, there may also be an alteration in development and appetite, as well as fever and urinary incontinence. Before these symptoms, it is necessary to go to the doctor.

Photo: Shutterstock

Prevention of urinary infections

To prevent infections, it is necessary to follow a healthy diet and above all, drink plenty of water, at least 2 liters a day. Since this helps to eliminate impurities from the body. At the same time, the urge to urinate should not be held for long.

On the other hand, urination is necessary after sexual intercourseThis will serve to eliminate any agent that may cause infection. Wearing underwear made from natural materials, such as cotton, helps to avoid irritation to the genitals and also infections.

Likewise, changing your underwear every day is essential, and be aware of constipation symptoms that can also affect the urinary tract.

Finally, to take care of the children’s health, and especially for babies, diapers must be changed constantly, and older ones must be helped to create good hygiene habits.

