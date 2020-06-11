How to prevent the mask from damaging the skin of your face | Pexels

How to avoid that the mask covers the skin of your face. Constantly wearing a lake that covers your skin when it is not something you did normally can cause some problems such as irritation or acne, that’s why we have some tips to take care of your skin and stay healthy.

There are women who are more prone to the skin of their face being mistreated due to the mouth mask, in general they are those who use it for a long time without washing it, those who wear a lot of makeup or who sweat too much, since the mouth mask does not allow passage of air, so there are some very simple tips for your face.

Cleaning wipes

If you are going to use the mask for a long time and you are a person of acne prone oily complexion, it is recommended that you clean your face at least once a day, ideally they contain salicylic acid or glycolic acid, since they thoroughly clean the pores of the skin.

Avoid charged makeup

When using face masks you must consider that the skin of your face does not breathe like when you do not use it, wearing heavily loaded makeup will clog your pores and save more toxins, so the ideal is to use a colored sunscreen and avoid makeup.

Retinol

To buy products containing retinoHe can also be very helpful, since it is a type of vitamin A that is highly effective against acne, which helps to eliminate toxins and breathe pores, maintaining your healthy and clean skin for longer.

Wash the mask

If you use mouth covers that are not disposable to avoid contaminating the planet, the ideal is to use washable covers, you can wash them with neutral soap and frequently so that they do not keep dirt or makeup that contaminates the skin of your face and cover your pores.

Visit our Soy Carmín YouTube channel