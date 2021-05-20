How to prevent the health risks of teleworking?

Shutterstock / Dolores Preciado ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/_jLkqGM.taHjeKSZy2.z9g–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTYzOC42NjY2NjY2NjY2NjY2/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/CxyxfVSr5DWg7jrqS8L5iw–~B/aD05NTg7dz0xNDQwO2FwcGlkPXl0YWNoeW9u/https://media.zenfs.com/es/the_conversation_espa_a/f3b08f6ad7acc2c206583aaf8a096299″ data-src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/_jLkqGM.taHjeKSZy2.z9g–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTYzOC42NjY2NjY2NjY2NjY2/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/CxyxfVSr5DWg7jrqS8L5iw–~B/aD05NTg7dz0xNDQwO2FwcGlkPXl0YWNoeW9u/https://media.zenfs.com/es/the_conversation_espa_a/f3b08f6ad7acc2c206583aaf8a096299″/>

Remote work was born in 1973 as a way to make employment more flexible, allowing professional activity to be carried out without being present at the company. In this sense, certain ergonomic issues should not be ignored.

According to the International Ergonomics Association (IEA) (2001), ergonomics is the science that studies the interactions between human beings and the elements that surround them when carrying out work. The purpose is to optimize its design to guarantee human well-being. Thus, it ensures comfort, reduces efforts and prevents injuries.

One type of ergonomics is physics. It takes into account the posture maintained (2 hours), forced (inappropriate and causing injuries, such as working from bed) and in balance (unstable seat, like a Swiss ball).

In this sense, to minimize health risks when working remotely, a position similar to the one in the image is advised:

Approximately 25% of the world’s population suffers from musculoskeletal disorders. Among them, low back pain, which can become disabling. Its main origin is exposure to ergonomic risks (ER).

In most cases, the cause of these injuries is due to ignorance, a lack of intervention by specialized personnel or simply because it is underestimated.

What causes RE in teleworking?

The design of the workplace is critical to maintaining correct posture or “postural hygiene” and avoiding injury. But what elements should we pay attention to during the telework day?

First of all, to the chair. It should be height adjustable, with armrests and a reclining lumbar backrest. If the material is breathable, the better.

A footrest should be added so that the knees are slightly above the hips. In addition, it is advisable to avoid crossing your legs.

The prolonged use of ergonomic chairs with knee support is not recommended.

Essential: the desk. Its surface should be between 80 and 120 centimeters wide. Ideally, it should remain neat and clean. To avoid accidents, it is recommended to have a good organization of plugs and cables.

The next item is the screens. It is essential that they are placed in front of our eyes, to avoid turning the neck. If necessary, we can include a laptop lift or place some books under the computer.

Lastly, remember to keep a distance of about 50 centimeters and apply the 20, 20, 20 rule: look away from your desk every 20 minutes, for at least 20 seconds and focus on something that is about 20 feet (6 meters) away.

And speaking of the computer, there is no other choice but to mention the peripherals (mouse, keyboard …). These, if not ergonomic, can cause repetitive motion injuries. If they are wireless they will allow greater flexibility of movements.

Everything around us when we are telecommuting matters. The context includes correct lighting (that does not generate shadows or glare), sufficient space, noise level that allows us to concentrate, comfortable temperature, appropriate ventilation, without unpleasant odors. It can even be beneficial if the room is softly colored.

Failure to follow these guidelines and maintaining improper posture for hours together with muscle inactivity and insufficient rest can lead to injuries to the lower back, neck, shoulders, or wrists (carpal tunnel syndrome).

And not only that, it also leads to circulatory problems, headaches, insomnia, and even eyestrain with dry eyes, mental fatigue, and the recent fatigue from video calling.

How can we prevent ergonomic risks?

Good planning will help us avoid risks. To do this, we must identify the associated hazards and adopt the relevant control measures.

In addition, it is advisable that the company provides information and complete training to its employees on ergonomic risks.

Specific recommendations for the company

For the company, it is useful to apply the ROSA Method (acronym for Rapid Office Strain Assessment). It is a checklist whose objective is to assess the level of risks commonly associated with office jobs, to assess the ergonomic risks commonly associated with teleworking positions. It is also relevant to keep track of the employee’s conditions.

Specific recommendations for employees

As employees working remotely, it is important to be aware of our position. This will avoid straining your joints and performing repetitive movements. It is essential to adapt the furniture, as explained, avoiding sitting as much as possible.

Remember that teleworking is not synonymous with being confined. Therefore, it is beneficial to change your posture every two hours at the most.

Also, if your leisure is active, you will reduce the risk of injury from inactivity. For example, going for a walk listening to our favorite podcast. It will also help to incorporate simple stretches. It should be remembered that we have the right to digital disconnection.

Final thoughts

Teleworking arose as a result of an evolution in the requirements of the labor market, but we have not adapted correctly. Somehow we have resisted change.

Muscle, spinal, knee and other joint problems first manifest acutely and mildly, but the repetition of the mechanism of action makes them chronic and severe. In this sense, the prevention of risk factors is essential.

Finally, it should not be underestimated that not all workers have adequate space in their home. In this case, coworking solutions can be applied.

Luisa Achaerandio Alarcón does not receive a salary, nor does she work as a consultant, nor does she own shares, nor does she receive financing from any company or organization that can benefit from this article, and she has declared that she lacks relevant links beyond the academic position cited.