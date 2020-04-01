Protect your skin and don’t forget to wear gloves.

The battery has many important functions in a car and most are related to the auto electrical system.

Without the battery in good condition the car will be very faulty and may not even start. The battery also needs to be checked and cleaned of corrosion formation around the posts to prevent it from discharging or damaging the battery.

How to prevent the battery from generating corrosion

If the battery already has tartar, you should clean the battery terminals, to prevent it from spreading and continuing to damage other elements.

You can wipe it all over the tartar stain with baking soda, then squeeze a lemon and let it bubble. With a soft brush, carve all the affected surfaces. Then clean with disposable paper napkins. Protect your skin and don’t forget to wear gloves.

Take these steps to prevent corrosion again

Check the liquid levels and fill Whenever necessary.

Apply multipurpose lubricant so as not to allow the corrosion to stick to the surfaces and begin to spread.

