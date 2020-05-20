Washing and greasing the car is a service that must be included in car maintenance

Photo:

Aurelia Ventura / Impremedia / La Opinion

Welcome to our guide of Mechanics Tips, where you will find tips and advice to save money and keep your car in optimal conditions.

***

The rainy season is about to start and we know it is very good for the environment, but our vehicles are affected in many ways, one of them is, the large amount of mud that sticks to the bottom of the car This can cause further damage in the future.

The mud that gets stuck can bring a mixture between water and pollutants, such as lubricating oil that other cars spill, fuel that is ejected from the exhaust system. This mixture can cause corrosion on the underside of the car.

How to prevent mud from accumulating under the car?

Washing and oiling the car is a service that must be included in the maintenance of the car.

You must first make sure to remove any contaminants from the car, including burnt grease and oil residues that stick. After cleaning apply the appropriate automotive grease.

It seems very simple but this service gives all the elements at the bottom the necessary lubrication. This way you clean you remove all the mud and you give lubrication to the car.

To prevent mud from sticking and to facilitate future cleaning

With a couple of cans of multipurpose lubricant added with additives, apply light coats to the surfaces. This will repel the water that rises from the floor along with all its contaminants, in addition to acting as an anticorrosive for metals.

We must not forget that the elements that are more susceptible to damage are the hoppers, hoses, plastic and rubber seals, which dry out quickly and begin to crack until they break.

***

It may interest you:

.