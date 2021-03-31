How to prevent headaches

What’s a headache?

Headache is a nuisance in the head, scalp or neck. Serious causes of headaches are rare. In fact, most people with headaches can feel much better making lifestyle changes.

As for the causes, a tension headache (the most common pain) may be related to stress, depression, anxiety, a head injury, or holding the head in an abnormal position. It tends to occur on both sides of your head, and your neck, shoulders, and jaw may also feel pain and stiffness.

The migraine headacheInstead, it involves severe pain that occurs with other symptoms, such as sensitivity to noise or light. This pain can be stabbing and tends to start on one side of the head and then spreads to both sides.