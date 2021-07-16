How to prevent foot fungus

07/16/2021 at 08:30 CEST

The pool becomes the ideal meeting and leisure place to withstand the high temperatures. So far so good. But podiatrists warn that mushrooms They are also great “lovers” of these environments and take advantage of the nudity of the feet to hold onto them.

According to the data provided by the Official College of Podiatrists of Castilla-La Mancha (COPCLM), the 15% of the world population suffers from foot fungus. The most common condition they cause is “athlete’s foot” also called tinea pedis.

It may interest you: How to take care of your feet in summer

For La Mancha podiatrists, fungi colonize our feet due to several reasons:

Widespread or unsuitable sports footwear Wear socks made of materials that do not allow the foot to perspire Play sports that keep the foot permanently wet Excess sweat Go barefoot in public places, in hot and humid conditions , such as swimming pools, saunas, showers & mldr; Not taking care of the cleanliness of our feet Diseases such as diabetes or having circulation problems favors this type of pathologies Consumption of antibiotics and / or corticosteroids.

What discomfort fungi cause

Once these microorganisms have found a home on the feet, the signs of their colonization that we can experience are according to the COPCLM:

Appearance of a rash between the fingers Itching and itching You can see peeling and even cracked skin Bad smell Nails that change color or thickness The affected area can become inflamed and vesicles appear.

10 guidelines to prevent fungus

Although these types of skin infections do not entail gravity if they are very annoying for the sufferer.

Therefore, the specialists of the Official College of Podiatrists of Castilla-La Mancha provide a decalogue of advice with which to avoid fungal infection.

First of all, a lot of hygiene. When you shower, do not forget to give your feet a little soap, and once they are clean, do not forget to dry them well. Remember to run the towel between your toes, the choice of shoes to wear is also an important issue. It is best to opt for footwear made with materials that allow the foot to breathe. Whether due to excessive sweating or other causes, the shoes or sneakers become damp, try to dry them completely before using them again. breathable fabrics, such as cotton. Even if it is sometimes uncomfortable, do not forget to always wear flip flops or sandals when walking through common areas. Do not share shoes or towels with others. Fungi are very effective when it comes to infecting another person, and hygiene is also extreme at home. Clean the bathroom regularly, especially the shower tray and the bathtub. If you have diabetes or an autoimmune disease, be especially cautious. And since you already know the symptoms, as soon as you feel or observe any abnormality in your feet, go to the podiatrist’s consultation to indicate the most appropriate treatment.