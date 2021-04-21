How to Prevent Alcohol Hand Sanitizer Poisoning

Since the pandemic began, one of the measures that helps prevent the spread of Covid is the use of hand sanitizers. But at the same time, they have also increased cases of poisoning with hand sanitizers.

These products are made from alcohol. In fact, the suggestion is that it must be 60% alcohol to be effective. But this, at the same time, can be dangerous, especially for children. So these are ways to prevent hand sanitizer poisoning.

How to prevent poisoning

To avoid poisoning or hand sanitizer poisoningFirst of all, its use must be reduced. With only wash hands with soap and water It’s enough. However, it is not always possible to have this product on hand, especially when you have to go out.

While possible, it is preferable to wash children’s hands with soap and water and avoid the use of antibacterial gel. Photo: Shutterstock

For young children, the use of alcohol can cause them to become intoxicated. Therefore, it is better to use soap and water instead of sanitizers. In case they have to use it, be careful not to put their hands in their mouths.

Most poisonings happen through carelessness. It should be borne in mind that some of the components of these products are toxic. In fact, manufacturers must make it known. That is why you have to be careful with storage.

This is key because there are those who tend to keep them in containers, such as beer bottles or cans, plastic containers of certain drinks, and it happens that someone accidentally drinks from there, thinking that it is something else.

Speaking of storage, products must keep out of the reach of children. In fact, there are cases where teens look to these products to try to get high.

Dispose of containers

Something you have to know how to do is discard the containers containing the products. They do not have to be stored, nor thrown down the drain or left at ground level. They should also not be reused.

This is vital to prevent someone in the family from being poisoned by using a container that has contained hand sanitizer.

You have to be careful with the packaging for bags. These can also cause problems if left to children. In these cases, they must be kept very well, and if they are going to be thrown, it must be done in very little quantity. Where possible, use antibacterial soap.

What to do in case of poisoning

Most cases of hand sanitizer poisoning are not dangerous, however they do raise concern. In these cases, it is better to call 911.

Some of the symptoms are: nausea or vomiting, fainting, loss of balance, trouble speaking or gesturing, and red eyes.

Not recommended using toxic products to make homemade disinfectants. The best thing is to go to a place where they sell them and look for those whose label contains the components and that is registered or authorized by the FDA.

