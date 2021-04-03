How to present the 2020-2021 Income Statement: dates, draft, news and everything you need to know | Industry

We give you all the steps you have to take to make the 2020 Income Statement, a campaign that will begin this April 7 and that you can do online, and later by phone or in person.

The most important tax appointment of the year is approaching with the Income Statement 2020-2021, a campaign that will kick off on April 7, and will last until June 30.

In a few days we will have to declare all our income for 2020, both individuals, professionals and companies, and this year is extremely special, because it includes the year 2020, a year marked by the COVID-19 pandemic, the different aid of the State and other questions that many users will have to clarify with their own advisers.

And since it is not easy to venture with the 2020-2021 Income Statement, we offer you a basic guide so that you know the how, where and when of the matter.

Who must file the 2020-2021 Income Statement

The Tax Agency makes it clear that those people who have entered more than € 22,000 per year must submit the income statement as long as they come from a single payer. If you are self-employed or a company, the requirements vary.

There are other questions, and that is that those who have entered more than € 14,000 per year if they come from two or more payers, but as long as they have received more than € 1500 from the second or subsequent companies, must also present it.

Presentation dates

As of Wednesday, April 7, the general income campaign begins with the online filing of income tax returns. As of May 4, an appointment can be made to be attended by phone. The deadline for submitting the income tax return by telephone begins on May 6. On Thursday, May 27, a prior appointment may be requested to make the declaration in person at the offices of the Tax Agency. On June 2, the declaration campaign begins in person. On Friday, June 25, the term of declarations ends with the result of entering with direct debit. On June 30, the rental campaign ends.

I have to file an income tax return, but where?

Your advice, which will take care of all the paperwork and will present the income statement via the Internet Through the Internet, if you want to do it yourself, as of April 7 and through the Tax Agency portal By phone at the dates mentioned above through the “We call you” finance plan at the numbers 901 12 12 24/91 535 73 26/901 22 33 44/91 553 00 71. The classic way of life, in person, in an office that corresponds to you.

Documents necessary to present the Income Declaration

You need your valid ID, the IBAN number of the bank account, land registry references. Know the income from work and economic activities for the year 2020. If during the past year you were dismissed, you will also have to present the amount of the severance pay, the date of the dismissal or termination agreement, and the approval of the regulatory file of job. If you have, you must present the returns on real estate capital as contracts and / or invoices that justify the rents of flats, premises, parking spaces and other Capital gains and losses, with all that return on the investments you have made in the past year. Stocks, mutual funds and virtual currencies should be included. Regularizations such as certificates corresponding to the excessive interest charged for null floor clauses, by deduction for habitual residence and inherent issues of each individual Other documents

Although all these data may be scary, the Tax Agency, for the most part, already has them, and you will simply have to fill in the missing ones.

As soon as you have all these data, you must request the draft, which is the interpretation that the Treasury makes of your statement based on the shared data.

How to get the eraser

You must access the “web income” section of the online Tax Agency through your computer or through the official application. As soon as you have entered Renta Web, you must include your reference number (if you do not have it, they will ask you for some information). Then you can access through the digital certificate or electronic DNI, the system [email protected] PIN or with a number that comes from the “general taxable base subject to tax” of the previous year’s return. Upon being identified, you will be able to obtain the corresponding draft by clicking on the section “draft processing service and web income statement”.

This is simply a draft, you must consult all the data, verify that they are correct, and if so, they will let you validate the draft to definitively present the Income Statement 2020-2021.