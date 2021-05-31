How to prepare your dog for your return to the office

(Photo: PHOTO BY JODI MCKEE VIA GETTY IMAGES)

Dog adoptions and sales skyrocketed during confinement, a time when the entire world spent more time at home than ever. Now, as the pandemic draws to a close thanks to vaccination, people are beginning to regain their pre-pandemic routine and many companies are considering going back to the office. The move from teleworking to face-to-face work is going to require an adjustment in the routine of employees and, of course, their pets.

Animals that were used to being home alone from before will get used to the transition more easily than those that were born in 2020 or adopted during confinement.

“Many dogs will probably adapt quickly and without problems. Some may even benefit from time off after being overstimulated for months with their families, “says Candace Croney, professor of animal behavior and welfare at Purdue University.

“Other dogs will have a worse time, especially if they had separation anxiety before the pandemic. Recently adopted dogs who have no experience living in a house are the ones who will need the most help, ”he explains.

Rachel Malamed, a behavioral veterinarian, notes that she has already noticed an increase in cases of separation anxiety in her clinic since workers have started to return to the office.

How do you know if your dog suffers from separation anxiety? The most common symptoms are destructive behaviors (biting or scratching furniture, digging …), trying to escape from a room, peeing or pooping inside the house despite being well trained, excessive barking and crying when left alone, etc. Other more subtle signs, according to Malamed, are staying close for a long time …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.