Yes, these are gloomy times in labor matters for millions of people, but in the midst of great uncertainty, opportunities are emerging.

“The economic employment situation throughout Latin America is very complicated,” Gerhard Reinecke, an employment policy specialist at the International Labor Organization (ILO) Office for the Southern Cone, tells the BBC.

hardly see“. “data-reactid =” 34 “>” At this time the destruction of jobs is higher (compared to those that are generated) and that causes job creation hardly see“.

there are new hires“indicates the official from Chile.” data-reactid = “35”> “But the reality is that even in these circumstances there are new hires“indicates the official from Chile.

And he cites two sectors that the covid 19 pandemic has made a priority: that of home delivery and that of health.

But there is more.

Sectors to reinvent yourself

According to the expert, several sectors are emerging reinforced with the crisis.

will have even more when all this happens, “says the specialist from Spain, one of the countries most affected by SARS Cov-2.” data-reactid = “43”> “Right now they are beginning to be in high demand and will have even more when all this happens, “says the specialist from Spain, one of the countries most affected by SARS Cov-2.

With that in mind, indicates Ibáñez, there is another key question: how to take advantage of quarantine to train in areas that are beginning to have a high demand for workers?

And he explains to BBC Mundo some of the areas that we can explore:

Health: preventive and personalized medicine as well as telemedicine because health services are being digitized more and more to avoid unnecessary trips. For example, offering appointments or therapies via videoconference. Furthermore, everything to do with vaccine and drug development will continue to be very important.Education: experts who generate formats for teaching that do not require presence will have a competitive advantage. It is not only about designing and teaching online courses and content, but doing it in a personalized way to focus on the requirements of each student. The formation of technological areas will continue to boom.Home delivery with advanced technology and product tracking.Cybersecurity and citizen monitoring.Digital migration: 5G experts and software developers.

I asked Ibáñez about those people who do not see their experiences and skills in those fields reflected:

“Let them take advantage of this break to form because the jobs that are disappearing are those that are easily automated,” he says.

Technology is your ally, not your enemy

Elena Huerga, professional development coach and author of the book “Find your job in 12 + 1 steps”, tells BBC Mundo that this crisis is forcing us to be very flexible and learn new lessons.

Get familiar with new technologies and applications so you can develop more competitive skills.

More

digitize our work, the technological tools cannot be left behind. You have to get used to new technologies constantly. ” data-reactid = “78”> “We need digitize our work, the technological tools cannot be left behind. You have to get used to new technologies constantly. “

you can’t resist to download programs, to test them, to use them “.” data-reactid = “79”> “You have to adapt, you can’t resist to download programs, to test them, to use them. “

“You have to be as technological as possible,” says the Spanish expert, who, she says, “in this pandemic I have had more work than ever.”

A clear strategy

Huerga believes that taking advantage of confinement to prepare a clear job search strategy will make us feel fully prepared to look for the job we want when we return to “the new normal and the market flourishes again.”

When you start the job search process, stop to think about all your strengths and write them down.

Plus

The market has become very competitive. Therefore, “in addition to being a very good professional, you have to appear so. You have to have all of our tools optimized,” he explains.

in full confinement They got a job without even squeezing the recruiter’s hand. They did it all online. ” data-reactid = “104”> “I have several people who in full confinement They got a job without even squeezing the recruiter’s hand. They did it all online. “

‘The personal brand’, that is, sell us. What are we good at? What have we accomplished in our previous job? ” data-reactid = “105”> “You have to work what is known as ‘The personal brand’, that is, sell us. What are we good at? What have we achieved in our previous work? “

“You have to do a lot of work on the curriculum, which although it may seem like a tool of the last century, is essential to put in one or two pages our entire trajectory and everything that we can contribute to a company.”

Read more

80% of my clients found work thanks to this network “.” data-reactid = “113”> Linkedin is an extremely important tool, he points out. “The 80% of my clients He found a job thanks to this network. “

it’s time to work on it“indicates the job search specialist.” data-reactid = “114”> “If you have your profile abandoned or do not know the platform well, it’s time to work on it“indicates the job search specialist.

And we must remember, says Huerga, that designing a solid strategy takes time. “Between a month and a half and two months.”

If your thing is to work remotely, perhaps you will be happy to know that possibly some economic activities that in the past were done in person, will undergo a dramatic change.

It will not mean destruction of jobs, but a transformation of how they are done.

offices or in physical places They are owned by the employer, but there will be more people working from home with all the advantages and challenges that this entails, “says the ILO expert.” data-reactid = “119”> “Perhaps they will not be performed again in offices or in physical places They are owned by the employer, but there will be more people working from home with all the advantages and challenges that this entails, “says the ILO expert.

Many interviews, for example, are being done via video platforms.

Although employer and applicant may be in the same neighborhood or on different continents, nonverbal communication is still as important as if you were in their office.

reading in your face and in your expressions what he needs you to tell him, “says Ibáñez.” data-reactid = “122”> “The interviewer on the other side of the screen will follow reading in your face and in your expressions what he needs you to tell him, “says Ibáñez.

Get straight to the point“.” data-reactid = “125”> Two key recommendations: be synthetic and assertive. “Get straight to the point“

Also do not neglect your presentation or that of the place you choose to do the interview. That, one way or another, will have an effect on the potential employer and send him a message about you.

Keep this question in mind

“There are many people who are overwhelmed with the question: And what have you done in the confinement?” Says Huerga.

For the writer, the question is an opportunity to be honest and show a little of ourselves.

Quarantine has been a challenge for millions of people regardless of age.

More

And those who have survived this situation. “I imagine parents of young children who with the day to day already had enough.”

be natural so that in the rest of the interview we are perceived as people transparent“.” data-reactid = “152”> “I think the recruiter doesn’t want to hear anything specific, I just think it’s a fantastic way to show our sensitivity and our reality. (This question) would focus on be natural so that in the rest of the interview we are perceived as people transparent“

It seems to Ibáñez that it is a very good question because it draws richer information than what is actually being asked.

“It allows you to know that person’s profile very well, for example, if they have a desire to learn.”

of necessity a virtue“says Ibáñez.” data-reactid = “157”> “Always, at all times when there has been a greater disposition of time and there has also been a crisis, what is expected of any candidate is that they have taken advantage of the time and have done of necessity a virtue“says Ibáñez.

“As a businesswoman it would not help me if a candidate has been in all confinement watching Netflix,” she says.

“Unless you’ve been watching documentaries on quantum computing.”

“All employers like that applicants are restless, curious, that they go beyond what is asked of them and have taken the opportunity to train.”

A way to be found

One of the advice of experts in personnel recruitment, even before the pandemic, is to have a digital presence regardless of the work area in which you work, because that way you can enter the radar of potential employers who explore the internet.

Blogs are sources of information for many people and a way for their authors to have a presence on the web.

Plus

So, for example, if you lost your job for many years, making a blog dedicated to that area or another that you are passionate about can demonstrate your knowledge, experience and contacts beyond your closest circle.

I started this business, seven years ago, with a blog and from there I have achieved many good things, “says Huerga.” data-reactid = “184”> “A blog is an amazing and fantastic way to introduce ourselves. Myself I started this business, seven years ago, with a blog and from there I have achieved many good things, “says Huerga.

“The recruiter wants to see that we are constant in what we publish,” he explains.

what people see of you (…) Is what helps you position your profile “.” data-reactid = “190”> For Ibáñez it is important to have a good digital identity because “it is what people see of you (…) Is what helps you position your profile “.

Keep in mind that what you do on social media can give your potential employer information about your profile.

Plus

And one way to do this is, for example, by commenting on other people’s LinkedIn posts.

“This is what a person’s editorial line looks like,” he explains.

Both experts agree that a blog is not for all profiles.

“LinkedIn allows you to write both short and very long articles (…) It seems to me that in this network there is a lot of movement and a lot of brand image (our personal brand). Before blogging (…) I would think of LinkedIn,” says Huerga.

And don’t stop going back to the essence

In addition to following the traditional recommendations of registering on job portals and setting alerts with keywords for the type of job you are seeking, there is something you cannot ignore.

“When looking for a job or doing an interview, people have to look for their strengths and talent. That is not talked about, but for me it is the basis of everything,” says Ibáñez.

The most essential is the least automatable, he reflects.

While Huerga invites to ask himself a question: “how much of my work can a robot do?”.

For the expert, the period of confinement is perfect to think about our trajectory and what we can contribute.

rediscover as a professional “.” data-reactid = “225”> “It is important rediscover as a professional. “

In short, and to the extent that our personal and family circumstances allow, return to our essence.

Links to more articles on the coronavirus

More

Visit our special coverage“data-reactid =” 243 “> Visit our special coverage