The meat pork is a luxury ingredient in many dishes and even more if we talk about the ribs, very loved in United States to enjoy on different occasions and surrounded by friends. The combination of these With the flavor of honey they create a delicious and bittersweet dish.

The pig is a food tasty and the ribs are a very juicy part of the animal that uses the bone to maintain a uniform texture. Its preparation is very simple and the end result is totally gourmet and has nothing to envy at the best grill restaurant.

Here we leave you the recipe for you to do and have lunch as a family. You can accompany the ribs with honey with French fries, mashed potatoes, salad or the garnish you want. Of course, there is a trick so that they are perfect: be very patient with cooking in the oven and turn them over so that they are done perfectly on both sides.

Ingredients:

Pork ribs (for 2 people) 6 tablespoons honey 4 tablespoons soy sauce 2 tablespoons brown sugar 1 tablespoon salt 1 teaspoon garlic powder Pepper and oregano to taste 1 bay leaf Olive oil

preparation:

Preheat the oven to 180 ºC. Place the ribs on a deep baking sheet and previously smeared with olive oil. Separate the ribs and top with 2 tablespoons of brown sugar, salt, garlic, pepper and oregano. . Spread the seasoning very well, cover the tray with aluminum foil and then take to the oven for half an hour. The sauce is prepared by mixing in a container the 4 tablespoons of soy sauce with the honey and the bay leaf. the first half hour of cooking the ribs, open the oven, remove the aluminum foil and, with the help of a kitchen brush, varnish the ribs in front and behind with abundant sauce. Without covering with the aluminum foil, let cook for another half hour.After the second half hour you should raise the oven temperature to 200 ºC or 225 ºC, if you still have available sauce, varnish the ribs once more and let cook for 20 minutes over high heat to brown. After 10 minutes turn the ribs so that they are golden on both sides. You can leave them a few more minutes if you see that they are still missing a bit. Remove the ribs from the oven with the honey and serve them with the garnish that you like.

