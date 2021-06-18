how to prepare the best nigiris and makis with this kit

This 11-accessory kit has everything you need to make the best sushi pieces, with free video tutorials included.

This Friday, June 18, the International Sushi Day, a food of Japanese origin that has become a loved dish around the world. If you also love different types of sushi, such as nigiris, makis or uramakis, in this article we recommend an AYA kit with 11 accessories very useful to prepare the best pieces of this Japanese dish. It has a price of 39.95 euros, but now you can buy it for only 28.95 euros in Amazon.

The origin of this celebration is very peculiar, as it was Chris DeMay, a sushi lover, the one who promoted through its Facebook page specialized in this dish choosing a day to celebrate its existence internationally. Sushi Day was commemorated for the first time in 2009, and until now. After knowing this curiosity, we are going to tell you what this kit to make sushi from the AYA brand offers you.

A perfect kit to celebrate International Sushi Day

This kit called Sushi Maker AYA 2 is composed of 11 accessories and a professional knife to prepare the best pieces of sushi. You just have to prepare the ingredients of the type of sushi you are going to prepare, choose the shape of the sushi and cut it with the knife included in the pack. The kit is ready to cook sushi of all sizes and types, and it is also ideal for both parents and children to cook – be careful with the knife, yes.

The kit parts are dishwasher safe, so you can insert them without fear of damaging them. As a noteworthy note, the AYA pack also includes a series of free online video tutorials that will teach you how to prepare the perfect sushi. Ultimately, the AYA kit is everything you need to impress your friends with your sushi pieces when you invite them home. If you take advantage of the opportunity that Amazon offers you, it can be yours for just 28.95 euros on this International Sushi Day.

Related topics: Offers

This article suggests in a way objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Explica.co receives a commission.

Join our Telegram channel @ Explica.co Join