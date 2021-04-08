How to prepare smoothie coffee, the viral drink that triumphs on social networks | Life

For a few months now, beaten coffee has been succeeding on social networks. Its preparation is very simple and you only need three ingredients. If you want to try it, pay attention because we tell you how to do it step by step.

If you are an active user on social networks, you have surely heard of shaken coffee. It is a drink that went viral during the quarantine and continues to cause a sensation, since it offers a creamy texture with all the flavor of coffee. In case you have not tried it yet, keep reading because we are going to explain how it is prepared.

The stirred coffee trend was born in South Korea a few months ago, during lockdown. In fact, the drink is also known as dalgona coffee, a name that it takes from a popular candy that is consumed in this Asian country. Later, this trend went global and videos of people preparing the trendy drink proliferated both on TikTok and on YouTube or Instagram Stories.

The recipe for beaten coffee or dalgona coffee is very simple. For its preparation you only need three ingredients that we all have in the kitchen pantry: instant coffee, sugar and hot water.

Since the 15th century we have consumed roasted and ground coffee. If you want to remain faithful to tradition, nothing better than preparing it yourself at home. Drip coffee makers or modern capsule coffee machines, which one do you prefer?

Mix the three ingredients with a spoon in the following proportion: 5 teaspoons of soluble coffee powder, 5 teaspoons of sugar and 4 teaspoons of hot water (always put the dry ingredients first). You can use an electric mixer or mix it by hand with a whisk. If you prepare it by hand, you must be patient because it takes a while to get the optimal result, while with the mixer it will be ready in a minute.

When you mix the ingredients initially, the preparation takes on a dark brown color from the instant coffee, but you will see that, as you blend, the color becomes lighter and the texture becomes creamier. In the following video from the Korean youtuber J’adore 자도르 you can see what the ideal texture you have to achieve is like.

Once you have this cream ready, you can prepare your shaken coffee. To do this, put some ice cubes in a glass, add milk (the ideal is to fill 3/4 of the glass) and then put the cream on top. The result is a creamy and refreshing coffee-flavored drink ideal to drink in spring and summer..