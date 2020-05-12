Google Play Music will be closing at the end of the year. So you can prepare for when this time comes, transferring your music library to YouTube Music is now easier. We tell you how to do it.

YouTube Music and Google Play Music are two services with similar functions, so it doesn’t make much sense for the Mountain View company to keep both assets. For this reason, in 2018 the Big G announced that Play Music had its days numbered, and its end is getting closer: it will no longer be available this year.

If you are a user of Google Play Music and do not want to lose your audio library, now It will be easier than ever to transfer your music to YouTube Music. Thanks to the new features you can pass your songs, playlists and preferences in a fast, simple and comfortable way.

The first thing you have to do is download the YouTube Music app on your iPhone or Android mobile. Once you have the application installed, you will see a screen that will invite you to pass your Google Play Music audio library, and clicking the Transfer button will start the process.

When I finish, You will see a message that will notify you that the transfer has been successful, and your music will be available in the Library tab. If you have any questions about how to carry out the process, take a look at the video that we have left a little above.

You may not yet see the screen for transferring the audio library from one service to another. Google is still rolling out this new feature, so it may take a while to get it available. Don’t worry because you will be able to use it very soon.

And if you use Google Play Music to listen to podcast, on this website you can transfer your subscriptions and episode progress to Google Podcasts with a single click.