How to prepare a perfect cold coffee at home according to an expert



To prepare cold brew you do not need to use heat.

Coffee is one of the favorite beverages to enjoy every day. Seven out of ten Americans drink coffee every week, according to data from the National Coffee Association (NCA). Coffee is not given up in spring or summer, it is the perfect season to enjoy a refreshing cold coffee.

At home you can prepare a stimulant cold infusion of coffee or also called cold brew as good as what you’ve had at your local coffee shop.

What is cold brew?

Cold coffee is not the same as iced coffee. No heat is required to make cold coffee. It is a cold infusion in which the coarsely ground coffee beans are immersed in cold water or at room temperature and allowed to stand for between 12 and 24 hours. This process extracts the coffee and creates a concentrate. Later you can dilute it with water or milk if you wish.

Instead, regular iced coffee is hot brewed coffee that has been cooled and poured over ice.

Cold coffee is a rich, smoother infusion with low levels of acidity. While that doesn’t mean it’s free of the stimulating caffeine load, cold brewing extracts less acid and bitter compounds from the beans, which may be suitable for those with sensitive digestive systems.

How to make cold coffee at home?

Phil Schein, coffee expert and owner of Fazenda Coffee Roasters, points out in Mind Body Green that all you need are ground coffee beans, a filter (this could be a paper filter or cheesecloth) and a container to soak and store the coffee. infusion.

Ingredients: ground coffee and cold water. Half a pound makes about half a gallon of cold brew.

preparation: Combine one part coffee grounds with four parts cold water in a jar or container. Let it sit overnight or for 12 hours. Strain using the filter. Add milk or water in a one-to-one ratio; mix and serve.

How long can cold coffee be kept in the refrigerator?

Schein says cold brew has a longer shelf life than hot brew. Cold coffee can be kept in the refrigerator for about two weeks.

Room or refrigerator temperature

Soaking the beans at room temperature for 12 hours will create a larger mouthfeel with more chocolate notes. While soaking in the refrigerator will lead to cleaner, brighter notes.

Flavor according to roast

Dark roasts produce a black bean with little acidity and a bitter roasted flavor. The lighter the roast, the lighter the color, the lighter the taste and the higher the acidity. For the chocolate notes, Schein suggests a medium Central American roast.

