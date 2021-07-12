How to predict harvests from satellite images

Shutterstock / Voran ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/vtI3UEaKa80ASpt1apU_qw–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTU0Mg–/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/WoqfClXxeftKah1Z4Hfgog–~B/aD04MTM7dz0xNDQwO2FwcGlkPXl0YWNoeW9u/https://media.zenfs.com/es/the_conversation_espa_a/a35cdc82e49b42b1ec5eb5a74543f576″ data-src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/vtI3UEaKa80ASpt1apU_qw–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTU0Mg–/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/WoqfClXxeftKah1Z4Hfgog–~B/aD04MTM7dz0xNDQwO2FwcGlkPXl0YWNoeW9u/https://media.zenfs.com/es/the_conversation_espa_a/a35cdc82e49b42b1ec5eb5a74543f576″/>

One of the main problems of the agricultural producer is being able to know, exactly, the tons of harvest that he is going to obtain on his plot. This information is of great importance for the economy of the entrepreneur. On the one hand it allows you to quantify your profit. On the other, manage the possible markets in which you intend to sell the harvested product.

Current harvest gauging systems are based on counts based on field sampling units. It is true that they are quite right with reality, as long as they are carried out by experts who are knowledgeable about the specific characteristics of the crop or plantation in question.

However, the use of new techniques to estimate production, based on the use of big data from satellite images and on the Internet of Things (IoT) has become a tool of enormous importance. Their success rates reach up to 95%. Video of the research project carried out

How to find out the production with satellite images?

The use of satellite images, through remote sensing (science that allows obtaining information from any object on the earth’s surface without coming into contact with it) implies a deep knowledge of the crop or plantation, in addition to the set of reactions that occur in the atmosphere and on the ground. Of course, also of the existing relationships between each of them.

Knowing this, and thanks to the use of the information contained in each of the pixels (in the form of spectral bands) of the satellite image, a series of different algorithms are generated. With them, the production is estimated in the short, medium and long term in order to obtain the maximum adjustment according to the moment in which it is necessary to know the production (Figure 1), be it present, past or future.

It must be taken into account that, to obtain an estimate close to reality, radiation must be taken into account, a variable related to chlorophyll production, the size of the leaf and the fruit, as well as the level of evapotranspiration. of the plant, among other factors. Without the inclusion of adequate radiation, production will be underestimated by 15-30%.

Precision agriculture by satellite

Precision agriculture is a strategy that allows managing, processing and analyzing, both spatially and temporally, all the information obtained, at the pixel level, from the agricultural farm. This allows a series of plot management decisions to be made that allow an increase in efficiency in the use of resources and, therefore, in productivity, in addition to those factors related to the quality, profitability and sustainability of the land. agricultural production.

Cheaper than a drone

With the use of satellites it is possible to have data in a short period of time (between 1 and 5 days), a factor that substantially improves the estimation of production by having a greater amount of information, reducing variability and error in the data. results. This is one of the advantages over the use of drones, in addition to the cost, since this can vary between 3,000 and 6,000 euros per flight. Despite this, in order to supplement the satellite information in a timely manner, it is advisable to carry out one or two drone flights every two or three months.

Today, the development of technology based on information from satellites is resulting in an increase in resolution. This also entails an increase when it comes to reading the information per pixel, because the data collection can be carried out in meshes of 1 x 1 m, 3 x 3 m or 5 x 5 m, without counting those used by the satellites of very high resolution (0.2 x 0.2 m to 0.8 x 0.8 m) and priced between $ 274 and $ 400 per square kilometer. This results in a large amount of high-quality observed data, facilitating the high precision and reliability of the predictive algorithms of production on agricultural farms.

This article was originally published on The Conversation. Read the original.

This popular article is the result of the project entitled “Remote sensing as a tool to improve citrus production through precision agriculture by satellite in Cantillana” subsidized by the Cantillana City Council (Seville), of which Emilio Ramírez Juidías is the Principal Investigator