Twitter has just announced its latest big news, one that may change the way we interact on the social network the way that previous changes like the increase in characters in tweets or the hated ones did, and later so appreciated threads. Now we can tweet voice memos. Micropodcasting in blocks of 140 seconds.

The company says that Twitter is now « where you are going to talk about what is happening » while incorporating functionality that has proven successful in another application format such as WhatsApp. Be that as it may, we will tell you how can you record audios from Twitter to share them with your followers, in addition to some very interesting functionality.

So you can send voice notes on Twitter

You press, record and send. This is how the button to send voice notes on WhatsApp works but on Twitter they have decided that the process is more controllable and advanced. Not only because the audio messages can be heard before sending them, something that does not usually happen in other apps, but because we can pause the recording whenever we want and continue later, and everything is sewn into a single file instead of sending several. Of course, we must not exceed 140 seconds in length. Twitter and number 140, a relationship to the end.

Sending a voice message through Twitter is a fairly simple process although to send it we will have to wait, logically, until the function reaches us. Twitter has started activating it through its iOS app, but it will soon be available also in the Android app and in the rest of its ecosystem, also through the website. We tell you what the process is.

How to tweet voice memos on Twitter

We press the button create new tweet classic of the application and we see a new icon next to the camera, it is a button with a waveform.

Click on the wave button (add audio file) so that the recording panel opens with the photo of our Twitter avatar in the center and a button to start recording when we want.

We click on the record button and start talking remembering that we can press the button again (now a pause icon) whenever we want to pause the audio (At the top it will show that the audio recording is paused). Pressing it again will continue recording.

When our audio is complete, we just have to click on « Done » or « Done » so that the audio is added to our next tweet. Twitter will allow us to add text to it as if we shared a video, a gif or any photograph with our followers.

Now, our tweet will be associated with an audio file And we can, if we wish, send it as a response, as an individual tweet or included in any of our threads. The voice memo will be one more multimedia file. By the way, if we want we can add an audio file from our gallery. That if, with the same limit of 140 seconds.

Said and done, we already know how to add voice memos to our tweets to make Twitter a more varied place. Small podcasts that we will see where they lead us but that, on paper, represent an interesting novelty in the flow of the social network. Of course, as our recommendation and for all those around you, use headphones to listen to them.

Share

How to post audio tweets on Twitter