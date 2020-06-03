· It must be considered that today, from applications, hospitals or even museums become brands

· The requirement of this is focused on short-term results, so you will need constant monitoring to take the next step

Brands achieve position clearly, succinctly and with powerful marks, in addition to compete by making appropriate choices, this to contribute to a competitive advantage.

From strategies that use scientific information as a starting point, not only must intuition be trusted

The goal of any marketing strategy is to win potential consumers, however, the way this is developed is what will give success to a brand

· Set growth in the short term: From the beginning you must set the objectives and at the same time ask yourself “How do you stay in the market?” and “How to grow?”, this is essential to gain market share.

Of course, to achieve this, the vision of the shareholders and their business approach will be the indicator of economic growth and market share that the company defines.

· Medium-term positioning: In this step, the products are defined in the minds of consumers. It is not only about quantitative positioning, it is also about getting into the minds of consumers.

The constant analysis of the website is essential to know its effectiveness, for this you need to keep a record of the visitors, the most visited sections and where they come from. In addition, how long they stay is this, up to nationality.

Known as web statistics it is essential to know your profitability, so today there are different tools that can help you do this. AWStats, StatCounter and WebAlizaer are just some examples of these, which are safe because they are limited to giving data without any analysis.

You can even use Google Analytics for free which, like the previous ones, is in charge of providing all the important data of your website.

Characteristic elements:

· This strategy is perfect for small brands and with little time because they focus on the fundamental points. Which can also be a point against, because it does not allow you to delve into the needs of consumers:

· The requirement of this one focuses on short-term results, so you will need constant monitoring to take the next step.

· Highlight the visual identity on the strategy and substance of the positioning, as this comes later and in the short term it is not the most important thing.

· Another negative point is the clarity in the messages sent to the target because to define this positioning strategy

