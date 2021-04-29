How to play with iPhone using PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X controller

Turn your iPhone or iPad into one video game console it’s easier than ever. Until now, you could play with your iPhone or iPad directly from the screen of the device itself. The game catalog It is endless with titles as powerful as Minecraft, Fortnite, Among Us or Call of Duty. Come on, playing with your iPhone is not far from other portable video game consoles. However, until now you couldn’t use a PlayStation 5 or Xbox One X controller.

First arose gaming peripherals and wireless controllers to connect to the Apple device. Then came PlayStation and Xbox compatibility. And with the iOS 14.5 update, you can now directly pair the game controller with the latest generation consoles from Sony and Microsoft.

Thanks to recent software updates for your Apple devices, you can now pair the PlayStation 5 controller o Xbox One Series X, the latest official controllers from Sony and Microsoft with your iPhone or other Apple device. Wireless, via Bluetooth, and compatible with games from both App Store like Apple arcade.

The good thing is that it works both to play with iPhone and iPad, Apple TV or Mac. The requirement is that they have the latest software. In the case of iPhone and iPad, iOS 14.5. It works with both Xbox One X and PlayStation 5 controllers. The downside is that not all games they are compatible.

Pair a PlayStation 5 or Xbox One Series X controller

To play with your iPhone using a wireless controller you have to pair it previously. Now that you can use an Xbox One Series X or PlayStation 5 DualSense controller, you should know that setting them up is very easy. As well as connecting any Bluetooth device.

That is, from iPhone or iPad, activate the Bluetooth. You will find it in Settings. If you turn on the game controller, usually by pressing the main button for a few seconds, the controller will appear on the screen. list of detected devices.

If it doesn’t appear in the list, you will have to turn the controller to pairing mode. To do this with a PlayStation 5 controller, you will have to press the buttons at the same time for five seconds. PS and Share buttons. It should now appear in the list of devices detected by your iPhone. When you press it in that list, your iPhone and your PlayStation controller will be paired. Now you can use that controller to play with your iPhone or iPad.

With the Xbox One Series X controller you have to do something similar. To put it in pairing mode, you will have to press for a few seconds the small button that you will find on the front face of the remote. The start button light will blink. It should now appear in the list of detected devices on your iPhone. Press the name of the list and they will already be paired. Now you can play with your iPhone or iPad using an Xbox One X controller.

There are several things to keep in mind. First, not all games They are compatible with the use of video game controllers such as those of PlayStation or Xbox. Otherwise, if you have paired a controller with your iPhone, iPad, Apple TV or Mac, you will have to pair it again if you want to use it with the original console. Finally, to unpair a controller, from Settings> Bluetooth, click on the information icon of the remote and then click on Skip device.

