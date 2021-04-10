Maybe you did not know it, but it is one of the most useful functions of your Samsung Galaxy smartphone. Step by step, we see how to activate it.

A common problem when using the mobile phone is the inability to play sound from two applications at the same time. If you are listening to music and playing audio from a Facebook video, the most normal thing is that the music stops.

This also happens in Samsung Galaxy phones, although there is an unknown function that removes this obstacle. Step by step, we explain how to play sound from two applications at the same time on your Samsung mobile thanks to this tool.

How to play sound from two apps at the same time on your Samsung mobile

Samsung has a cool app to manage sound of the smartphone. Its name is SoundAssistant and it has a wide variety of functions to improve the audio of the Samsung Galaxy, from creating a custom profile to controlling the individual volume of each application.

This is the application that houses the unknown function protagonist of this trick, which allows you to play sound from two applications at the same time without interrupting audio playback in one of them. You only need a few seconds to activate this tool on your Samsung mobile:

If it is not installed, download the SoundAssistant application from the Galaxy Store or from the Google Play Store on your Samsung Galaxy.Open SoundAssistant on your mobile.Activate the “Multisound” button and click on the function to configure it.Select an app to play sound at the same time as other applications. Another option is to check the box “All applications” so that all applications can play sound at the same time.

That’s it, you don’t have to do anything else to be able to play sound from two different applications at the same time on your Samsung mobile. After configuring this option, we recommend test the other functions of SoundAssistant to adapt the sound of the terminal to your liking.

