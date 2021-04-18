Do you want to try the Resident Evil VIII demo on your Android mobile?

Although there are better and better video games for mobile phones, the truth is that the graphics of these cannot be compared with those of next generation consoles or PC.

However, gaming in the cloud may be the solution to this problem. Cloud platforms like Stadia or xCloud allow you to enjoy state-of-the-art games regardless of the hardware you have.

A breakthrough that makes it possible for us to even enjoy the future Resident Evil VIII, one of the most anticipated games of this 2021, on the screen of our smartphone.

How to play Resident Evil VIII for free on your smartphone

No, the new Capcom game and that will make us go through a lot of fear, will not be available for download on Android phones. Obviously it is a game that will be released for next-generation consoles, for the previous generation and also for PC, so obviously the graphic load that it will have is impossible for a mobile device.

Luckily the Google Stadia platform will also have this title in its catalog so thanks to the cloud we can play it on our Android device. However, that will be from next May 7, 2021.

Luckily Capcom has announced a new demo for all those who can not wait for such date. A demo that will show us all the terror of Resident Evil VIII: Village and that will delight all fans of the horror saga.

And yes, a completely free demo that in the case of not having a console or a computer, we can enjoy it on an Android device.

To do this we will only have to create a Google Stadia account for free. How is it created? Well, with an email from Google and that’s it. You do not have to pay anything. Just create an account and enjoy.

Ok, we already have our Stadia account created and now what’s next? Well first of all We recommend installing the Stadia app on your mobile device, essential not only to play but also to be able to buy new games and download free games such as Destiny 2.

And now let’s get to the important thing, How to play Resident Evil VIII on your smartphone completely free?

Try the Resident Evil VIII demo on Stadia on May 2

Next May 2, the second playable demo of Resident Evil VIII Village will be available on a limited basis and for all platforms including obviously, Google Stadia.

Limited? Yes, because Capcom has confirmed that this demo will only be available for 24 hours, that is, until next May 3, so you better sign up the date on the calendar, I don’t know you’ll forget

Basically the demo will offer us two scenarios, a town and a castle, to which we can dedicate a maximum of 60 minutes. Once this time has run out, we will only have to wait for the final version on May 7, which will cost 69.99 euros.

Resident Evil VIII will follow the essence of its predecessor, or what is the same, it will keep the camera in the first person to keep us in tension at all times. On this occasion and from what we have seen in the different trailers, the enemies here will not be zombies but werewolves and vampires, Among which stands out Lady Dimitrescu, who has become an internet sensation since it was first taught.

As if that were not enough, if we buy Resident Evil VIII Village in Stadia before May 21, in addition to the game, Google will give us a Premiere Edition that includes a Chromecast Ultra 4K and a controller, completely free of charge, whose official value is 99.99 euros. Free!

