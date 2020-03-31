Pokémon GO, one of the most popular mobile games, was created with the aim of helping people to go outside, exercise and explore the world, in addition to connecting with other users. Despite this, and due to the quarantine by the coronavirus (Covid-19) that keeps millions of people in their homes, Niantic’s flagship work recently announced a series of measures for users to play from home; has even canceled March Community Day starring Abra. Now playing Pokémon GO from home is even easier as Niantic has announced new extraordinary measures.

After the start of the GO Fighting League Season 1 and announce Today view, its new function; from Niantic have confirmed through an official statement a series of new measures coming to Pokémon GO Coming soon with the aim of making the augmented reality title even more enjoyable from home, without the need to go outside, something that is currently prohibited except to go shopping, to the pharmacy or to take the dog out. .

“We have always believed that our games can include indoor game elements that complement the outdoors. Now is the time to prioritize this work, with the key challenge of make playing indoors as exciting and innovative as our outdoor gameNiantic comments in the statement. To do this, the company is adding more ways to play in and around the home to its product roadmap, which will arrive in the coming days and weeks. Among the changes made is the possibility of following the steps indoors with Sincroaventura for activities like cleaning the house or running on a treadmill count for achievements. Even this feature will receive enhancements to make it work even better with indoor activities and movements.

Pokémon GO makes a series of changes to improve the possibility of playing from home

On the other hand, Niantic is also enhancing virtual social features in Pokémon GO for allow players to stay in touch when they can’t be found in real life. This way, you will soon be able to team up with friends and complete Raid battles together from home. Those responsible for the popular augmented reality title are also investigating how they can help players virtually visit and share memories about their favorite real-world places, until they can visit them again in person.

As for the live eventsNiantic is reimagining what it means to participate in one of these events this summer, so they are putting all their creative energy into bring excitement directly to the houses. This means they are working on a whole new way to enjoy Pokémon GO Fest, and will offer more details on that soon. Pokémon GO has also recently launched the GO Fighting League, which allows all users to participate from anywhere in the world, even from home.

Finally, Pokémon GO has also announced that for a Pokécurrency in the store you can get 50 Super Balls. Until further notice, each week there will be new lots of a Pokécurrency in the Store as one-time purchases. The content of these lots will change every week and At this time the lot contains 50 Super Balls. Therefore, despite being a game designed to go outside, with these changes you can also enjoy hunting for Pokémon from your home while the quarantine lasts.

