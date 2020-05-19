If anything has caused the coronavirus crisis, it has been the rise of eSports. One of the games that has generated the most interest at the media level due to the holding of virtual tournaments in which NBA players have participated, has been the legendary NBA 2K20. Every year this video game exceeds expectations, incorporates higher quality graphics, an acceptable but always challenging gameplay, and very attractive competition modes such as MyTeam, a format that allows you to design your own team on a limited budget, having the opportunity that each chosen player evolves over time. A few months ago we reviewed which were the players with the best evaluation, but there is much more.

These are the most outstanding players, from 20 to 1, of the best basketball league in the world according to the famous NBA console game 2K20

During these months of confinement, many new users have joined the usual practice in the NBA 2K20. The new normality that is being reached may cause this hatching to lose steam, but since 2K they have decided to take a drastic measure to continue attracting customers: make an unprecedented discount on all platforms. Those who use the Nintendo Switch and XboxOne will be able to benefit from a 95% discount, while lovers of Playstation 4, support where the game has a greater penetration, the discount reaches 91%. and can be purchased online at storeplaystation.com.

Another of the most successful formats of NBA 2K20 It is MiCarrera, being able to capture our image in a new player and starting with him from below, in an attempt to achieve glory, making decisions such as those contained in the specialized portal ps84. A challenge for any new player who takes advantage of this unprecedented discount to immerse himself in the world of eSports and, more specifically, basketball through one of the games best valued by all users. This aggressive offer from NBA 2K20 It will be temporary, so demand is expected to skyrocket in the coming days.

