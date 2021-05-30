How to Play MKV Files on Android: All Ways

Any problem with format compatibility? With these applications you will not have problems to play MKV files from your mobile.

It could be said that the most used video files today are AVI and MP4, being able to find them in videos, movies and more. However, these are not the only ones, since there is a wide variety of formats.

In this case, there is one in particular that is gaining notoriety and it is the MKV. Surely on more than one occasion you have heard something about it or have come across a file in this format, right?

As they are not so well known (at the moment), we want to tell you a little about it, how it works and what tools are the easiest to use for play these types of videos without problems, since, as we told you, it is becoming more and more popular.

The 7 best music players on Android

What are MKV files?

As we have been telling you, the MKV files they are about a Video format that includes different files inside and that facilitate the process of playing a video.

The funny thing about this format is that its real name is Matroska, similar to the popular Russian Matrioshka dolls, which come hollow and house another new doll inside. Well, in the same way, the MKV format include other files inside, being MKA (Matroska Audio) for sound files, MKS (Matroska Subtitles) for subtitles or MK3D for 3D videos.

In this sense, it is necessary to have a player capable of reading all these formats to be able to properly enjoy the content, since until now, not all programs to view audiovisual content are compatible.

How to play them on Android?

Now that you know what the files in MKV format and its main characteristics, it is time to talk about its reproduction and the tools necessary for this purpose.

The first thing you should know is that if you have a computer that works with the Windows operating system, you have nothing to worry about, since fortunately, they have a player that supports these types of formats natively. That is, you just have to play and enjoy.

Now, there are cases in which you do not have a Windows computer, you want to do it from your mobile device or you simply want to use a player other than the one Microsoft offers you. If this is your case, follow these 5 steps:

Download a file player from the Google Play Store compatible with MKV formats.Install the app on your Android mobile device.Once you open the interface, you need to add a multimedia libraryThen all files will be displayed in the library or Gallery Select one from the list and it will immediately start playing.

Apps to play MKV files on Android

Here are the best options for play MKV files from devices Android.

VLC

Possibly the best media player you can find today is VLC. It is the favorite of millions of users, both for its simple and intuitive interface to use, such as its compatibility with a huge catalog of multimedia formats, among which is evidently MKV.

Enjoy your files in CD, DVD, VCD, MP4, AVI, MPEG, VOB, MKV and many more, in one place quickly and easily. Its interface is highly customizable, allowing you to configure different aspects such as the size of the subtitles, background, playback speed, enhance the audio, synchronize audio and text, among many other options.

As if that were not enough, it is compatible with operating systems Windows, MacOS, Linux, iOS, Android and more. Without a doubt, it is the most complete and comfortable option to use, without forgetting that it is totally free on all platforms.

KMPlayer

Another great alternative is undoubtedly the KMPlayer player. It’s about a very complete software and simple to use that has a great compatibility of different video formats, including the format MKV.

A very highlight of this player is the ability to display high quality content, specifically in 4K, 8K and even 3D with subtitles locally or online just by knowing the File url.

Such as VLC, is a totally free option that is worth trying, especially for those who want a clean, simple and very intuitive interface to enjoy your favorite content.

Video Player Full HD

Video Player Full HD it’s a video player very complete that is compatible with a wide variety of formats, including AVI, MPEG, VOB, MP4, MKV, Ultra videos, 3GP videos, 4K videos and many more. However, it supports the playback of different subtitles without problem and the equalizer mode of the music player.

Like other alternatives presented, Video Player Full HD has a fairly organized, clean and easy to use interface. In addition, it incorporates dark mode to rest your eyes. Of course, it is a highly recommended alternative, not only for its format compatibility, ease of use, but because it is totally free.

DivX

It is the turn to talk about DivX, one of the best apps to play MKV files on Android. It is a program that has a great compatibility of formats, including AVI, MKV, MP4, DIVX and DVD and many more, at very high resolutions such as 1080p, 4K and even 360 ° videos, which gives it great versatility.

Its interface is easy to use and its ability to integrate / modify subtitles it’s excellent. And if that was not enough, remove duplicate files of your mobile device to free up space and perform Backups on the cloud Google drive. Best of all, it is also completely free.

XPlayer

The last on the list and no less important is XPlayer, a very minimalist and easy to use player which has some cool features and supports formats MKV, MP4, M4V, AVI, MOV, 3GP, FLV, WMV, RMVB, TS… In addition, it has its own tool that automatically integrates and updates the audio and video codecs, so you won’t have compatibility problems when playing your content.

Another of the most outstanding qualities is its smart player It has a memory that saves the exact point of reproduction of each file to continue viewing it at another time, so if you do not want to end your movie at a certain time, you can resume it whenever you want at the same point.

Now that you know more about MKV files, its operation and the best players To enjoy content in this format on Android, you will no longer have to worry the next time you come across one.

Video players for Android that you can install in 2021

If you liked this article, don’t hesitate to take a look at how to download free and legal music: the best apps and websites you can use in 2021. And if you want to see more options, check out the best alternatives to VLC on Android: 7 very similar video players.

Related topics: Android, Mobile, Technology

Do you use Instagram? Click here and enter our Instagram community to be the first to see our stories: @ andro4allcom

Do you use Telegram? Click here and enter our Telegram community to be the first to find out about all the news about Android: t.me/andro4all