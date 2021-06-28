How to plan the installation of solar panels

A few years ago, solar panels were something that few people wanted to install in their home, since, like everything else, the unknown generates mistrust. But, it is true that, In the first decade of 2000, solar panel installations began their development.

The adaptation process was slow, and was even affected by the changes suffered by the legal regulatory framework that it discouraged the proliferation of solar panel installations.

Today, the legal regulatory framework favors the installation and the vast majority of people and companies are delighted to be able to install photovoltaic panels in their buildings.

The world is moving towards imminent electrification, motorcycles, cars, air conditioning, cleaning equipment, etc. This is a good thing, since the evolution of renewable energy is a reality that must continue to prosper for a more sustainable future.

At DPV Energy we know it, and that is why we are going to explain you in this post how to plan the installation of a solar or “photovoltaic” panel system.

What to take into account when installing solar panels?

The first thing we must be clear about is the goal we want to achieve by installing solar panels, if we want the whole house to work with solar energy, only a part or if we want to have a light in a certain place in the house.

Yes indeed, It is important that you know that solar panels pay off in the long term, and that the initial investment for a house powered entirely by solar energy is quite high. This is the reason why so few plates are seen in the world.

When you decide to put solar panels It is convenient to take into account the regulations, possible subsidies or deductions and the different models of solar panels with their advantages and disadvantages.

If you live in a flat, but you want to have renewable energy, you will need the agreement of your neighbors, an express authorization and unanimity of the community of owners.

If this type of installation is approved in your building, The electricity will be connected to the internal network of the building and will be distributed to the other houses.

Steps to follow for the installation of solar panels

The first step to to start with a solar installation is to know the consumption of the house and decide if we want to do without the electricity grid or combine self-consumption and connection to the grid. For it Check electricity bills and use the consumption simulators that the solar panel companies make available to you.

Before starting the installation, technicians must take into account the orientation of the surface where you want to install the solar panels, since depending on where they are installed it will produce losses or not.

Ideally, orient the plates to the south. If they are oriented in the east or west direction, there will be between 5% and 15% losses.

It should also take into account the inclination, since it must be between 15º and 45º. If we have a flat roof, structures must be placed with the appropriate angle of inclination. This point is essential for the solar panels to perform correctly. The more regular and square the cover, the better.

Another aspect to consider they are the shafts of the elevators, air conditioners, chimneys, etc., since they can hinder the installation.

Lastly, and it might be a no-brainer, but, It is convenient to remember that before starting with the installation of solar panels we must be sure of the presence of solar throughout the year, since solar panels are technological devices that convert solar energy into electrical energy.

You have three types of solar panels: solar thermal, hybrid and photovoltaic. Each one with its characteristics, get informed! We will help you with whatever you need.