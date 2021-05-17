How to plan teleworking so that it does not become difficult for you

(Photo: LUIS ALVAREZ VIA GETTY IMAGES)

As restrictions continue to loosen, those with an office job are wondering: what now?

It has been proven that there are jobs that can be done the same from home, but it is also clear that face-to-face human interaction is essential for many people. Teleworking generates mixed feelings, with some workers wanting to go back to the office and others preferring to stay at home.

The BBC has asked the 50 largest UK companies and most of them intend to implement a combination of telecommuting and face-to-face work. Some companies have closed their offices permanently or will do so as soon as their rental agreement ends.

It is a radically different lifestyle and it is normal that it still generates a lot of uncertainty. Read on to discover some simple tips to get used to the change, especially if in March 2020 you thought it would only be a temporary solution.

Mentalize yourself

If you’re concerned that telecommuting is here to stay in your life, Harriet Minter, author of WFH – How To Build A Career You Love When You’re Not In The Office, notes that it is essential to remember one thing: pandemic is not the same as telework without pandemic that will be in the near future ”.

“Think about what you miss the most about face-to-face work. If it is training and development, talk to your superior to see how he can incorporate it into teleworking ”, Minter proposes.

“If what you like least is not having company, find out about shared offices and tell your superior that perhaps it would be convenient to pay a fee. There will be companies willing to accept your request, but they will …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.