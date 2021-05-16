How to PIN Netflix to protect your account

Learn how to put a PIN on Netflix to protect your account with a password.

If you share your Netflix account with friends or family, it is very likely that each person who uses the account has your own Netflix profile. And it is also likely that you do not want the other members to be able to access your profile to check your history. For that reason, Netflix gives the option to lock profiles with a PIN code.

This security measure, which complements Netflix’s parental control, allows each user to have their own own secure profile and prevent other people from accessing it. We are going to explain to you how you can lock your profile with a PIN to hide your history and the content you see from other people who use the same account.

How to lock your Netflix profile with a PIN

The Netflix profile lock feature with PIN can only be activated and deactivated, for now, through the Netflix website. To date, there is no way to configure the PIN through the Netflix mobile app, but the app will ask for the PIN when you want to access your profile.

With that said, the steps to activate Netflix lock PIN in your profile are these:

Open the web browser on your mobile or computer and go to the Netflix page. Tap on the profile image in the upper right corner, and then on “Account”. Tap on the profile you want to block, and then on “Block profile ”. Activate the option“ A PIN is required to access the profile ”and enter the four-digit PIN

From here, you can also manage the PIN of the rest of the people who have a profile in the account, as well as establish a PIN that must be entered in case of adding a new profile.

How to remove the PIN from your Netflix profile

If what you want is disable Netflix profile lock to avoid having to re-enter the PIN when you want to enter the application, all you need to do is repeat the process you followed to activate the pin, unchecking the lock option:

Open the web browser on your mobile or computer and go to the Netflix page. Tap on the profile image in the upper right corner, and then on “Account”. Tap on the profile you want to block, and then on “Block profile ”. Deactivate the option“ A PIN is required to access the profile ”.

Keep in mind that in doing so, Netflix will no longer ask for your PIN when you want to enter your profile, nor to the rest of the people who use the same account. Therefore, they will be able to access your profile and see your playback history and your lists.

Here’s what it costs Netflix to share your password with your friends

I have lost my Netflix PIN, how do I get it back?

In case of forget Netflix PIN and not being able to access the account, it is possible get it back following a few simple steps:

Enter Netflix and, on the PIN introduction screen, tap on the link “Have you forgotten your PIN?” located at the bottom of the screen. Enter the password for your Netflix account. Modify or deactivate the PIN for your Netflix account profile.

Now, you can go back to enter your Netflix profile without problems. Only remember save the new PIN correctly so next time you don’t have to get it back.

