If you are one of those fans who owns all Apple products, you will surely like to know that there are new synchronization tricks between these devices. For example, few people realize that it is possible call by telephone since Mac. Yes, communicate by phone thanks to your computer.

The fact is that this function, at the time spread and then forgotten, can be useful. All those users who work with their Mac and usually leave the iPhone aside so as not to get distracted, will have a great ally in their day-to-day life. And even more now, that we spend a lot of time at home.

“And how can we make phone calls from a Mac without a Phone app?” This is the question that most of our readers are asking themselves right now. Let’s explain it.

Some preliminary considerations

Before we get into the tutorial for telephoning on Mac, we want to make some key clarifications. In the first instance, you can make or answer a call on both Mac and iPad. But in the second circumstance, you will be immediately transferred to your iPhone, so better have it at hand.

On the other hand, it is an action that is generally even more annoying than calling from a mobile phone. But if you have your AirPods or any wireless headphones connected to the Mac, the procedure is justified.

Having made these preliminary considerations, it is time to stop at this very interesting guide.

Call by phone from Mac step by step

Before you start, you need to make sure that the Call option on other devices on your iPhone is enabled. To check it, or eventually activate it, you must go to the Phone settings, and then to Calls on other devices. Also, you need to use the same iCloud account as on your Mac.

When you’ve verified that, you can phone on Mac via Siri:

On your Mac, ask Siri to call someone in particular, by name or by phone number.You will see a pop-up call window appear in the upper right corner.Once your call is answered, you can easily keep it

Or manually, using the FaceTime application:

Open the FaceTime application on your Mac Type the contact name, email or phone number of whoever you want to call When it has been added, tap on the Audio option in the lower left corner

Nothing else is needed. Here are two easy tutorials to make phone calls from your Mac. As you can see, anyone with these devices can do it without delay or extra programs.

Share it with your friends!