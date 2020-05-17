If you need to know how to check and pay your electricity bill online, You are in the right place. One of the advantages of technology is that from the comfort of your home you can do many things, such as payments or transfers. It also happens with the receipt of the CFE.

Currently the pandemic circumstances require that citizens stay at home. You only have to go out one person per family and to really basic things. Paying for electricity is very basic, but going to a CFE module is not justifiable if you can pay online. We tell you how you can do it.

How to check and pay your electricity bill online.

How to print receipt of the CFE through the system of the Government of Mexico:

Enter the following CFE link by clicking here and fill in the following boxes:

Service name.

Service number.

Lada.

Landline or mobile phone.

Email.

Then you must select the icon in the format of a PDF file.

Download it to your computer.

To print.

How to print receipt directly from the CFE website:

Enter username and password. You can do it by clicking here.

Select “Consult receipt”.

Finally, the page itself will give you an option to directly print your receipt.







The CFEmatics with pilots but it is more to pay online and now they are a risk before a pandemic. | Photo: Reforma

How can I pay CFE receipt online from the official portal:

Go to the CFE de México main portal or click here.

Login with your user from the CFE de México website.

Enter the “check my CFE receipt” section online.

Verify that you have your receipt registered in the consultation section of the website. If not, you must enter the service number of your receipt.

Select the “online payment” option.

You will have the option to pay with a debit or credit card.

Select the method of your payment and follow the steps that they will indicate.

Make your payment.

How can I pay a CFE receipt online from the CFE Contigo app:

Download and install CFE Contigo app on your smartphone.

Go to the balance section of your receipt.

Select where it says “pay”.

The application will redirect you to a new tab where you must enter the details of your payment method.

Register your card to make payments in the coming months.

How to pay the CFE electricity bill online from my bank page:

Look for the option of “services” or “payment of services”.

Select “CFE service” from Mexico.

Carry out all the corresponding procedures.

Which banks allow you to make payments with your mobile applications:

Inbursa

Bancomer

Santander

Banorte

The CFE recommends that users always be sure that the websites they visit so that their payments maintain the corresponding security and are subscribed to the list of online payment methods that CFE de México has.

