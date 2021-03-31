How to paste and copy text on iPad

However, once this is done, we only have the step of paste the text in the place where we want to do it.

To achieve this, just go to the app where paste the text, then we hold down the screen (right in the place where we want to paste it), and we click on the option Paste. Ready! So simple and at the same time so simple.

Of course, remember that if you have several Apple devices synchronized with each other with the same Apple ID, through iCloud, the text that you have copied can be pasted in any of them, comfortably.