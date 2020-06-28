If we live alone or with our partner, it may not be necessary to make these adjustments, however, when we share the video console with siblings, children or we have it in a shared apartment, it is advisable to take appropriate measures before having any problem. In this sense, it is advisable to protect access to our account with a password to prevent anyone from entering it when we are not there, playing games or even changing the settings of our account.

But also, it is important that we configure our account so that it asks us for a password before proceeding with the payment of any game or service associated with the account. Finally, we will also show how to restrict guest access from PS4 to prevent someone from using the console in this mode when we are not and without our permission.

How to password protect your PS4 account

The Sony game console system has the ability to set a four-digit pin or password based on the buttons on the remote itself. In this way, we can protect access to our PS4 account with said password so that no one can use it to play games or to change its settings. For it:

We turn on the console. We select our profile. We came in Access settings.

In the next step we choose the option Login key management.

We configure the password we want through the buttons on the remote.

We confirm it, we return to the Access settings and uncheck the box Enter PS4 automatically.

In this way, the next time we want to enter our PS4 account we will be asked to indicate that pin or password.

Set password to finalize purchases

Protecting unwanted purchases from the PlayStation Store with our PS4 account is also a good recommendation and a way to protect ourselves from someone making access to our account making any kind of purchase on the platform. For it:

We turn on the console. We select our profile. We came in settings> account management

Then we select the option Account info.

In the next step we choose the option Coin purse.

Then we select Purchase settings.

In the drop down Request password to compare we choose Yes.

Click on Confirm to save the changes.

From this point on, every time we go to make a purchase on the PlayStation Store, we will be asked to confirm the password in order to complete the process.

Restrict access to guests on your PS4

In addition to protecting our PS4 account with a password, as well as payments on the PlayStation Store, if we want to further shield access to our console, we can also restrict PS4 guest access. For this, these are the steps to follow:

We turn on the console. We select our profile. We came in Adjustments. We select the option Parental control / Family administration.

Then we click PS4 system restrictions.

Now it will ask us to enter the system restriction key. By default it is 0000.

In the next step we select the option New user creation and guest access.

And finally we choose the option Not allowed.

We accept the changes and exit the system.