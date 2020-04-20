If your car has suffered a battery discharge, follow these simple steps to recover its energy and start your car again

Surely it has happened to all of us that the car does not start, and we immediately think of the first option that is the battery. It was probably downloaded, or we left some light on and this caused it to download, etc., etc.

Although the easiest solution is to call car insurance to fix the unexpected, sometimes this takes too long, especially if you are in a hurry to get to a work appointment or a relevant commitment. If this is your case, or you simply want to know how to solve this problem, here we tell you what you must do to pass current from one car to another in the correct way, and thus recharge the failed battery again.

To get started, you will need a starter plierse, or also known as jumper cables, and that are distinguished by being a pair of black clips and one pair of red clips. You do not need to buy tweezers that are too expensive, with an acceptable quality is enough, because in reality their use will be testimonial and only in an emergency.

If your clamps do not have a red color or are of a different color, you should know that the black cable clamps are always connected to the negative battery terminal.

IMPORTANT: During the whole process it is necessary to avoid that one caliper touches the other or that they touch any metallic part of the car.

one. First, use one end of the cable with Red color and place it at the positive (+) terminal of the donor car, then use the other end and place it in the positive terminal of the car without battery.

two. As a second step, attach one end of the cable with black color at the negative terminal (-) of the donor car battery, and the other end to the negative terminal of the car battery that does not start.

3. Start the donor car and accelerate slightly, this way you will be sending electricity to the damaged car and, at the same time, producing a certain surplus of electricity for the donor.

4. Start the car whose battery has been discharged.

5. Once the broken down car has already started, disconnect the black clamps first (-), and then the red clamps (+).

According to the Motorpasion portal, in case the car does not start we can let the donor car continue to send electricity for a few minutes and make a second attempt, but if it does not start the best thing will be to leave it alone and, then yes, it will be time to Call auto insurance or tow truck to take it to a mechanic.

It is important to know that if you push too hard with the clamp cables they can overheat and get damaged or burned.

Here is another recommendation on how to safely pass current from one car to another.

