How to participate in a FaceTime video call if you have Android

iOS 15 comes with many new features in FaceTime, Apple’s application for calls and video calls. One of the new functions offers the possibility of make video calls with users who have an Android smartphone. It is the first time that the company includes the possibility of participating in a FaceTime video call on a device other than an iPhone, iPad or Mac. The function, of course, is somewhat more limited.

Android users will not be able to start a FaceTime call, since there is no specific mobile app with Google’s operating system. One of the requirements that must be followed so that a person with Android can join a FaceTime video call is that it starts with iOS 15. On the other hand, the FaceTime interface on Android is less intuitive than on iOS.

Currently this version of Apple’s operating system and, therefore, the FaceTime functions, are available in beta, but will reach all compatible iPhones in autumn.

Invite someone with Android to join a video call

First, the user initiating the FaceTime video call needs to have a iPhone with iOS 15, iPad with iPadOS 14, or Mac with macOS Monterey. Next, you must access the FaceTime app and click on the “Create link” button that appears at the top of the screen.

Lastly, you will need share the link of the video call with the rest of the participants. You can do it through messages, WhatsApp or by email. The organizer of the video call must join before other participants join, as they will be responsible for accepting members who access through the link.

Join a FaceTime video call with your Android mobile

If you have an Android mobile or a tablet with the Google operating system, you can easily join the video call. To do this, click on the link that you have previously received. As there is no FaceTime app on Android, the video call will be made through the browser. Enter your name and click on ‘Join’ to send your request. The organizer will see a notice on their screen and must accept your invitation.

Once inside, fillies enable or disable controls, such as the camera or microphone. It is also possible to leave the video call from the button that appears at the bottom of the screen. On FaceTime calls, remember, up to 32 people can join.

