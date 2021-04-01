How to Pair and Use Smart Keyboard Folio to iPad Easily

The same will not be the case with the Smart Keyboard (the previous version), which will be compatible with the 7th generation iPad, the 3rd generation iPad Air or the 9.7-inch iPad Pro, the 10.5-inch iPad Pro or a 12.9-inch iPad Pro (1st and 2nd generation).

Please note that unlike keyboards with Bluetooth connectivity, it is not necessary to pair or activate the Smart Keyboard Folio. But the way to connect it will depend on the iPad model we have.

For example, if we have an 11-inch iPad Pro (first or second generation), or a 12.9-inch iPad Pro (third or fourth generation), we can use the Smart Connector, which consists of a connector that we find located on the back of the iPad Pro and that has three small magnetic contacts. Next, we will put the iPad in writing position.