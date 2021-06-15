How to overcome Imposter Syndrome?

06/15/2021 at 6:04 PM CEST

The impostor syndrome, also known as the impostor phenomenon or fraud syndrome, implies the inability to attribute one’s own achievements, as explained by the PsicoAbreu psychological office. Thus, “people who suffer from the impostor syndrome are convinced that they are a fraud, do not deserve the success they have achieved and are inferior to the rest”. Instead of acknowledging their own merits, they assimilate that their successes are the result of chance or the intervention of other factors, including other people. And, as they point out from the BBC, “seven out of ten people have suffered it at some time in their life.”

Among its possible causes, and according to the findings of the researcher Valerie Young, we find factors such as family dynamics during childhood: a very successful brother or sister or very intense parental pressure. Also the salary differences, especially those related to gender inequality issues. Last, and probably more important than any other factor, the particular perception of success, failure, and competition. In the words of the BBC expert Aida Baida, those who suffer from it “are very demanding of themselves and have a list of requirements that are impossible to meet.”

However, the fact that many people experience this syndrome at some point in their lives temporarily implies that it has a solution. But, like any other mental disorder, this one not yet included in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders but recognized by psychologists around the world, requires personal work to overcome it. In that sense, and according to El Prado Psychologists, it is very important to recognize the intensity of the syndrome, as well as the frequency with which its symptoms appear. After all, “it can have different levels” and some require expert help.

In any case, the specialists of this Madrid psychological office speak of four key actions to overcome the impostor syndrome. Starting with rethinking our relationship with ourselves. “Do we consider ourselves valuable? Do we love and appreciate each other? We are hardly going to value our achievements if we don’t even value ourselves.” Once we have that information we have to move on to the next step: observing our internal dialogue to discover the way in which we speak to ourselves and compare it with how we speak to others. Do we treat each other worse?

Working on these two internal aspects is essential to gain self-esteem. A necessary self-esteem to accept the successes achieved as their own and deserved. As is working on the level of self-criticism. A certain dose is healthy, but “never enough is a very potent breeding ground for imposter syndrome.” Finally, we have to evaluate what our environment is like. Undervaluation can also be caused, or at least encouraged, by undervaluation and external disparagement. It is essential to intervene in our professional and social life so that they value us as we deserve.