According to experts, childhood is one of the stages in human development that defines much of the personality, self-esteem and how a person will face problems and life as an adult. As parents, in addition to the education and protection of children, a very important element in their training is to overcome childhood trauma.

Parents and guardians do the best job possible in the formation and raising of children. However, Children are not exempt from spending some moments that can mark them for a long time and from needing the help of therapy. We must remember that the process of emotions that distress us carry their own process to overcome the difficult moments of childhood.

Trauma generates emotions that in many occasions as children we take time to process and despite the years and being in the adult stage, our mind and body feel the emotions when remembering that moment, this means that there is a wound it remains in the unconscious of our mind and can affect our lifestyle.

Sometimes, many people do not feel confident going to therapy and working on their own traumaSo these are some considerations to work on if you want to carry your own process individually.

Choose the time and place

To start with an emotional and mental healing process regarding a trauma that generates emotions such as anguish, sadness, shame or fear, it is necessary to choose a private and completely peaceful place to be relaxed. You can use some relaxation methods for your body and mind to stay focused on your sensations.

Think of a situation you have been upset about recently. Find something that has caused a strong emotional reaction and try to imagine that moment in as much detail as possible, let the emotions re-emerge.

How to overcome childhood trauma in adulthood. Unsplash

After experiencing all the emotions and physical sensations in your body when remembering that moment, it is important to name and recognize what you are feeling. If the chest tightness is fear or anxiety, the tingling in your limbs is fear or alertness, It is important to make a mental note of everything you are feeling and recognizing.

When remembering certain important moments that have marked the childhood or some moment of a person’s life, a widely used resource for analysis and the release of emotions is writing. Write a letter, draw and even share in a safe environment, your experience is something that experts consider as liberating and the final step to process, understand and let go of some thoughts.

Our mind works in mysterious ways, when a moment remains in your mind as a mark it is almost impossible to erase it or deny that it never existed. But what is possible is to put aside certain emotions to give way to new energies that help us build good and better memories.

