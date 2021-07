“Fear is the mother of negative emotions,” says Juan Lucas Martin, an expert psychologist in trauma and post-traumatic stress, who explained to us how fear works in our body and the impact it has on our daily lives. According to Martin, in the modern world we no longer have to run from the threat of a predator, but fear prevails in everyday life due to other situations and in some cases it takes hold of us. He also showed us an ancient technique to be able to free ourselves.