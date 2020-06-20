Instagram has become an increasingly important space for brands since it managed to reach one billion monthly active users; however, in these times the efforts and investments of the companies may be reduced towards this platform as possibly more relevant issues have arisen to attend to due to the economic crisis. Given this, there is no option but to turn to the organic section of the platform, therefore, this time we will see some recommendations that you can follow to make the most of it.

According to AdEspresso, there are at least 5 strategies that can be followed to get an organic boost for marketing initiatives within Instagram. These are:

Choosing the right type of post

To some extent it can be said that there is a world of possibilities regarding the types of posts that can be chosen to publish on Instagram, however, you should know that there are some in particular that have a better performance for gangs and that each one motivates engagement differently.

A first type of post would be the publications that show the « behind the scenes » of the brand or company. These are considered effective because they help users to feel in contact with the brand. A firm can, for example, share a tour of the offices, an interview with employees or take a look at how products are created.

These post make the viewer feel with exclusive access to the brand or company.

As a second type are giveaways, these can be considered among the most effective when it comes to motivating the interaction of people or when seeking to meet objectives such as increasing the follower base. To develop one, for example, followers can be asked to comment on their favorite product from your brand, this as a requirement to participate. You can also ask people to tag their friends. However, you must have certain considerations to do everything correctly and legally. On our site you can find more tips for running contests on instagram.

As a third type of publication you can choose user-generated content. These are the contents that regular instagram users create in relation to your brand or where they are displayed using the products. When people see that other users do they have the product and are happy with it, they become more likely to want to use it on their own.

Consider motivating the so-called UGC by asking followers to share images and videos of them using your products and then share this content on the company’s own profile.

Finally, a last post option to be a social network is collaborations with influencers. Remember boom when influencers publish about your product, this, together with the brand, manage to gain the attention of their communities. As highlighted by the source, 34 percent of the people surveyed on social networks indicate that they have discovered brands thanks to a post by influencers.

As a second strategy to follow, you should consider labeling products. This can be particularly effective for brands that have an online store. It is considered to be an abusive way to maximize the value of organic post marketing on Instagram. You just have to do that, label the products. Thus, when users see the post in your profile or in the feed, a button will be displayed on the screen that says « see products » in the lower left of the screen and with this they will be able to see the names and prices of the labeled products that you want them to appear in the publication.

With this completed, when users click on the labels, they will see a more detailed image and description of the products. Then, they can position themselves in the product to go to the site or mark it on Instagram to see it later.

In this regard, in order to start labeling your products, the first thing you need is to configure Instagram Shopping, when you do you will see the option to label products every time you create a new publication. You should also know that Instagram only refers to tag a maximum of 5 products per image or 20 if you upload multiple images in one post. In addition, you can only label products that are listed in the online catalog that you have connected to your account.

As highlighted by the source, tagging makes it easy for users to see and buy products right away, without having to navigate to the site and search for products.

Lastly, you should know that Instagram statistics show you information about the performance of posts connected tags. You will be able to see what types of products are most suitable to the audience and adapt the publications around this information.

Detonate engagement with copys

Copies can also be of great help in propelling yourself organically. These, as you know, provide context to the image or video and can be used to tell a story about the brand. Also, they show users why they should attend to what they are seeing.

With copys you can motivate people to follow your calls to action, for example, asking the entity to comment on it.

Alternatively, you can also add links to publish copies with call-to-action texts to generate traffic. However, consider that the links in this space are not functional, that is, they cannot be clicked unless they are in a space such as the profile biography.

The copy space can also be used to ask questions or tag and mention people to get them more involved.

Boost visibility with hashtags

As a fourth way to make the content stand out organically is the use of hashtags in the copy. On Instagram people can search for specific hashtags to see publications that use it, and if they decide to follow these tags they will be able to see the posts directly in their feed.

To improve engagement using hashtags, some of the best practices to follow are: Use a mix of high, medium, and low volume usage hashtags, investigate which hashtags are used by the competition and followers, and moderate the number of hashtags to be used by each publication. According to the source, between 5 and 6 is the most appropriate number.

Schedule posts

Finally, brands can schedule their posts to achieve better results. Posts are more likely to be viewed organically by the target audience when they are online. Failure to do so implies that the content could be lost among all the other contents of the feed.

To identify the best times to publish, just take a look at the statistics, within the audience section you will find information on the times when they connect.

