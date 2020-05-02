The report of a worker’s working life is a document that collects the history of the situations of registration and withdrawal of that user in Social Security, as well as the details of their contributions. It is necessary information to know what you have quoted and the benefits that will correspond to you.

Work Life online

In many cases it is sent directly from the Ministry of Labor and Social Security, but if you do not have it, you can easily get it electronically, from a computer or directly from your mobile.

For it there are up to four ways to request them, which are the following as they tell us from the OCU, the Organization of Consumers and Users. The first is eEnter the Social Security page and select the option “Work life report” there. It is usually among the most viewed pages, as it is one of the featured procedures. From here are the 4 mentioned ways:

1- Obtain working life without certificate

Among the options that appear to carry out this procedure, This and the SMS option are the easiest to manage from the mobile. If you do not have a digital identification system, you can select access to the “No certificate” service. You will access a form, which you must fill in with your data.

Once this is done, Social Security sends by post to the address of the applicant that records the reports requested through this service in the databases of the General Treasury of Social Security. In addition to your personal data, you must have your Social Security affiliation number on hand.

2- Request working life via SMS

You can also do it via SMS (simple from the mobile). You will have to fill a form and it is necessary that the data on that form exactly matches those registered in the Social Security Database. If any of the data does not match, they will indicate so, but if all the data is correct, the system will send an SMS message to your mobile phone with an access code that you can enter and that will allow you to download the report in pdf format at the moment.

As in the previous case, it is important to have on hand the number of affiliation to Social Security: If you don’t know what it is, you can look it up on your health card, ask at your health center or consult a payroll.

3- Use the electronic certificate

More complex than the previous two, if you have the electronic digital signature certificate issued by the AEAT installed on your computer, you can also get your work life report.

In this case, you must select the option to access the work life report with the “Electronic Certificate” on the Social Security website. Once the certificate is recognized, you can download the pdf of your work life report in PDF format from the Social Security page. Remember: This option is only possible directly from a computer where you have a certificate installed.

4- Use the Cl @ ve PIN

The most complex and yet complete of the four, it is possible to get your work life report with the Cl @ ve PIN. For this you must first have the Cl @ ve app downloaded for Tax Agency mobiles from Google Play (for Android) or from the App Store (for iPhone).

Enter the DNI and the expiration or issue date or the support number if it is a NIE. The APP sends you to the Tax Agency where you must request the “invitation letter”: after a few days you will receive by mail at your address a letter containing the 16-digit CSV secure code, with which you can complete the registration.

Once the process is finished You will receive an SMS informing that you are registered. It is a basic level registry, which allows certain procedures to be carried out before the Administration electronically, and it is enough to request the report on working life in Social Security. The application generates three-digit codes that are necessary to make the request.

Once the registration is complete, on the Social Security website, do the following

Access the report on working life with Cl @ ve. It will redirect you to the Cl @ ve website, where you must enter your ID.

Choose “Use the Cl @ ve PIN App to obtain the PIN (recommended)”.

Enter the code and PIN provided by the APP and you will be able to download the work life report in PDF format on the Social Security website,

Once you have the activation code received by letter during the previous registration process, you can also request the “Cl @ ve permanent”. It is a system similar to the previous one, but instead of resorting to random codes, you will always identify yourself with the same username and password. In order to activate your user Cl @ ve Permanente they will ask you for your DNI / NIE number, the activation code you obtained at the time of registration and the email address you provided in said registration.

In addition, you must have on hand the mobile phone you indicated when registering, as they will send you an SMS with a numerical verification code (OTP) that you must enter, and then enter your desired password and end with the activation of your user Cl @ ve Permanente .

In the Social Security website you must select in this case the option to access the report on working life with “User + Password”. It redirects you to the Cl @ ve website, in the permanent password area, where you must enter the user (DNI) and the chosen password. As in the previous case, from the Social Security page you can download the report on working life in PDF format at the moment.