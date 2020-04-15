         How to order the work life report from Social Security online

He working life REPORT It is the official document issued by the General Treasury of Social Security in which our work activity is collected. In essence the periods in which a person has been contributing in the Social Security System, whether you have done so as a salaried or self-employed person.

The working life, which contains the high and low dates in an activity, as well as the companies for which we have worked, the professional activities that we have developed as independent workers or the time that we have been listed in total, it will be necessary for us on numerous occasions and it is important to know how we can easily obtain it online.

We explain how to obtain the work life report even without a digital certificate

Working life: how to order and download it

For order our work life report and download it Through the internet we must go to the Electronic Office of Social Security from https://sede.seg-social.gob.es/, access the Citizens section that we will find in the top menu and click on Reports and certificates.

In the wide list of procedures available, we will have to locate the one titled Work Life Report and click on it. In the drop-down that will be shown we will see the five ways to access the procedure: electronic certificate, username and password of the Social Security system, Cl @ ve system, without certificate or by SMS.

If we do not have any type of digital identification, such as certificates or registration in the Cl @ ve system, we may request that the work life report be sent to our address

The option without certificate is the one that will allow us Obtain the work life report physically at our home, which is recorded in the databases of the General Treasury of Social Security, providing our personal data in order to verify our identity. We simply have to click on the option and fill in the information requested.

The rest of the access roads, in which we must identify ourselves digitally in one way and another, will allow us to download working life on our device or consult it directly on the website.

