how to order it in each Autonomous Community

Traveling in Europe is now somewhat easier thanks to the new ‘Covid Digital Certificate’. As of July 1, any European citizen will be able to request it, but Spain is one of the countries that has anticipated and has already activated this digital passport to facilitate circulation. Here we explain what it is for and how to request the Covid Digital CertificateEither from the official website of the Ministry of Health or from the different health platforms of each autonomous community.

This certificate has a QR code and will allow to prove that we are vaccinated ** with any of the vaccines recognized by the European Medicines Agency or that we do not pose a risk, by showing that we have overcome the virus during the last 6 months or that we have recently tested negative in a PCR (72h) or antigen test (48h).

How the EU Covid Digital Certificate works

Initially called the Green Digital Certificate, this certificate will be a free document that will be available digitally or physically and will contain personal information. On the one hand there will be the name, the date of birth, the country and a unique identifier of the certificate. On the other hand, we will have health information based on what we have. Here it is divided into three types of certificates that we will request in the same way, but we must choose which one we want to get.

Vaccination certificate: the document requested by those who are already vaccinated. The number of doses, the vaccine manufacturer (Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca or Jannsen) and the vaccination date will appear here.

Negative Covid-19 Test Certificate: whether it is a PCR or an antigen test, the date and time of the test, the center where we have done the test and the result of this will appear.

Recovery certificate: in case of having passed the Covid-19, this certificate will serve to prove it. The date of the positive result, the issuer of the certificate certifying that you have overcome the virus and the dates should appear.

Obtaining the certificate will greatly facilitate mobility between European countries, but it will not be mandatory to travel. If it is not available, the authorities of each country may continue to request quarantines or different tests. With this certificate, all the countries of the European Union agree to accept it as valid and at the different airports it will serve as a “pass” to accelerate the demonstration that we are not posing a risk.

In the case of Spain, the Government has published in the BOE this week the inclusion of our country in the Covid Digital Certificate program. We thus became the ninth country in the European Union to issue these certificates. From this moment, the Ministry of Health and the different Autonomous Communities can now give the certificate.

Welcome aboard #EUCovidCertificate, Lithuania and Spain! The EU gateway is now live in 9 EU countries – which started issuing certificates, three weeks ahead of the deadline.

🇧🇬 🇨🇿 🇩🇰 🇩🇪 🇬🇷 🇪🇸 🇭🇷 🇱🇹 🇵🇱 More countries will join soon for safe traveling this summer! – European Commission 🇪🇺 (@EU_Commission) June 7, 2021

Equivalently, tourists coming to Spain will also be able to show their own Covid Digital Certificate. Those who do not do so but are vaccinated or have passed a PCR will be asked to complete a health control form through the Spain Travel Health application. A tool that in practice means creating a QR code and a certificate for those who come without it.

As we can see, to be able to travel easily it will be necessary to be vaccinated or pass a PCR test that continues to have a high cost. The European Union has announced that it will invest 100 million euros in trying to lower the cost of these tests.

How to request it from the website of the Ministry of Health

Health competencies are in the hands of the autonomous communities, but additionally the Ministry of Health has created a specific website to request the COVID Digital Certificate. Through the Electronic Headquarters, on the website ‘Application for the EU Digital COVID Certificate’ we can download this document.

To access the certificate we have two options. Through the digital certificate or with the permanent Cl @ ave or the Self-signature program. Once inside, it will allow us to choose between one of the three types of certificates depending on whether we are vaccinated, have passed the Covid-19 or have recently had a test.

After requesting it, we will be sent a PDF document with the certificate and its corresponding QR code. This will be the document that we can show with the mobile phone at airports and it will allow us to expedite the entry to other countries of the European Union. At the moment it only works in Europe, although it is not ruled out that in the future some kind of agreement will be reached with other countries to extend its use to international mobility. In the case of opting for the paper certificate, shipping will be offered to us by post.

How to request it in each Autonomous Community

As of July 1, this certificate will be mandatory, but there are already different communities where it has already been implemented and is beginning to be offered, usually through the health applications of the respective autonomous communities. Here we explain the case for each of them.

Andalusia

To request the Covid Digital Certificate in Andalusia, it can be done through the ClicSalud + portal. To do this, we must go to the Health section, where information about vaccines also appears. To download the certificate we will need the digital certificate or Cl @ ave, as on the website of the Ministry or the health card number.

Andalucía will also allow you to request it from the Salud Andalucía mobile application, available for Android and iOS. Curiously, President Juan Manuel Moreno has also announced another route. Those over 65 will receive the Covid Certificate physically at home.

Aragon

From the Salud Informa website, the citizens of Aragon will be able to obtain the new Covid UE Digital Certificate. For this you will need the digital certificate or the Health PIN. Once completed with the data, a PDF file will be downloaded with the data and the QR code that will be what we can show. Those who want the physical certificate, may go to health centers. Soon it will be additionally available from the Salud Informa mobile app.

Asturias

At the moment, this Autonomous Community has not activated the implementation of the COVID Certificate.

Balearics

At the moment, this Autonomous Community has not activated the implementation of the COVID Certificate. According to the Government spokesman, Iago Negueruela, it will be available in a week.

Canary Islands

To obtain the Digital Certificate, citizens of the Canary Islands can do so through the miHistoria portal, also available as a mobile application for Android and iOS. By means of a digital certificate or with the identity of the Canary Islands Health Service, we can download the certificate.

Cantabria

At the moment, this Autonomous Community has not activated the implementation of the COVID Certificate. From June 14 it will be possible to download it through the Cantabrian Health Service website.

Castilla la Mancha

At the moment, this Autonomous Community has not activated the implementation of the COVID Certificate. Soon it will be possible to get it through the Castilla-La Mancha Health Service (Sescam).

Castile and Leon

From the folder of each patient, it is possible to download the EU Covid Digital Certificate through the application for Android and iOS of SACYL Connect. To obtain the certificate we will need, as usual, the digital certificate or the Cl @ ve system.

Catalonia

Catalan citizens may request the certificate through the portal ‘La meva Salut’ or from the application for Android and iOS of ‘La meva Salut’.

Both from the web and from the application you can download one of the three types of certificates. At the moment the option appears, although the option to download it will be activated soon. Currently it is also possible to access health data using the health card code.

Valencian Community

It is now possible to request the EU Covid Digital Certificate through a specific website created for the occasion. It is a different solution from the one used by the rest of the communities, which have chosen to add it to their health websites. From the website of the EU Digital COVID Certificate it is possible to register using the health card number and the date of birth, after confirmation via the code sent by SMS.

Certificates can also be requested through the patient portal or from the GVA + Salud application.

Estremadura

Extremadura citizens can go to the Extremadura Health portal from which they can request the recovery certificate, vaccination or test. At the moment it is only available online and a digital certificate or PIN code is required. Starting next week It can also be requested in person at health centers and hospitals.

Galicia

To get the certificate in Galicia it can be done from different places. On the one hand, it can be requested from the vaccination points. For the digital format we have the PassCovid.gal application, available for Android and iOS, specialized in information on Covid-19 and with access to data that goes beyond the certificate.

To request the certificate we will need access through the Chave365 system. We will find this in the section ‘My clinical history’.

The Rioja

At the moment, this Autonomous Community has not activated the implementation of the COVID Certificate. The Health Minister, Sara Alba, has announced that starting next week it will be available for download on the Rioja Salud website.

Madrid

To request the certificate in the Community of Madrid you will have to go to the Health Card application, available for Android and iOS. If this option is not activated yet, Madrid explains that there are two ways to do it. One of them is by calling the number 900 102 112, another option is to go to a health center and directly request a QR code to enter it in the application. At the moment the system is being activated and it is planned that by the end of June it is operational.

🔴 The Community of Madrid will have available at the end of June the Green Digital Vaccination Certificate against COVID-19. 👉 This was explained by @eossoriocrespo after the #CouncilDeG Gobierno. 📑 https://t.co/fR0pKPl4ZD pic.twitter.com/B9aOQYu0Dy – Community of Madrid (@ComunidadMadrid) June 2, 2021

Murcia

To request the certificate in the Region of Murcia, you will have to access the electronic office. At the moment it is not operational. It can also be requested in person at health centers and by the Public Health delegations in Lorca and Cartagena.

Navarre

Navarre citizens can also access to download the digital certificate, through the Personal Health Folder website or from their mobile applications. At the moment it is available electronically and you need the digital certificate, the PIN code or the health card number. Soon it will also be available in person at health centers.

Basque Country

In the case of the Basque Country, citizens will be able to download the certificate from the Osakidetza health folder. During this week the section where to obtain the certificate will be activated. In order to access, you will need the digital certificate or be registered in the BakQ electronic identification system.

